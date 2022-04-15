Genshin Impact 2.7 to add achievement search option, new leak reveals the feature

Genshin Impact 2.7 is adding a new feature that players will definitely appreciate as it makes finding those rare achievements much easier. This new feature is essentially a way to search through a player's list of achievements, making it much easier to find any of their acquired accolades.

From the story quest related achievements to the ones that fans get for completing strange sidequests, fans will be able to find them all with this new feature. Here's everything known so far about this upcoming tool.

New achievement search feature revealed for Genshin Impact 2.7

Genshin Impact achievement hunters can rejoice with the reveal of this new achievement search feature that has been leaked from the game's newest version.

This feature will allow players to search through their list of achievements and find even the trickiest unlocks. From the difficult Purveyor of Punishment to the almost guaranteed story progression achievements, fans can find them all.

Genshin has hundreds of achievements to unlock and keeping track of them all can be tough. There are plenty of achievements that players may have missed, and even more that they likely forgot they unlocked.

As each achievement grants a certain amount of Primogems, making sure that they are all unlocked is definitely worth doing. When it comes to getting certain secret achievements, it is also incredibly helpful to have a list to access, and having this can make hunting much easier.

Fans can see this new tool in action above, as a player demonstates how it allows them to hunt down the specified achievement with ease. This tool will definitely be useful for both completionists and players who are looking to squeeze every last free Primogem out of the game.

With the next update bringing a ton of powerful new characters to the game, gamers will want to make sure they have as many Primogems as possible. Achievements don't provide that many of these precious gems individually, but they definitely add up.

With each update adding new achievements to unlock, players will want to keep an eye out for this new tool to keep track of all of their unlocks. Fans will definitely appreciate this new achievement search feature when it releases in the 2.7 update.

Genshin Impact 2.7 will bring a ton of new content to the game, and fans will appreciate this new feature when it releases.

Edited by Siddharth Satish