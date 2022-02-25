5 rarest Genshin Impact achievements as of February 2022

Genshin Impact version 2.5 brings a whole new map area called 'Three Realms Gateway Offering' to the game, and players are having a blast collecting all the new treasure chests.

In the midst of hype, players might have forgotten about the new achievements that were added to the game. By completing these challenges, gamers can obtain Primogems from the Achievement Page in the Paimon Menu.

5 Achievements in Genshin Impact version 2.5

1) Hard Landing

Break down the wall when one of the Vishap climb it (Image via HoYoverse)

The first achievement, 'Hard Landing,' can be obtained during the fight with Coral Defenders Bathysmal Vishap Herd in Enkanomiya. First, you need to teleport to Enkanomiya Dainichi Mikoshi and fight against the Coral Defender boss.

Wait until the purple Vishap jumps to the top of the wall. Then, you can break the wall to obtain this achievement.

2) Basically Harmless

Defeat the Specter without accumulating Fury (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can complete the 'Basically Harmless' achievement by eliminating a Specter without accumulating Fury to the fullest. Remember that Specter will only build up its Fury meter when it takes a single high damage hit.

If a Specter reaches its maximum Fury, it will expand, becoming larger and stronger, and will explode violently when defeated.

3) Inugami's End

Break two blue skulls in a short period of time (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third achievement also consists of the Traveler fighting a normal boss, 'Golden Wolflord.' You need to teleport to the south of Wakukau Shoal on Tsurumi Island and head to the boss' arena.

Deal damage to the Golden Wolflord until it generates a shield for itself. When the three blue skulls spawn, break two of them in a short period of time to obtain the achievement 'Inugami's End.'

4) Impeccable Judgment

Defeat an illusion that deals X-slashes (Image via Genshin Impact)

You must complete Raiden Shogun's Story Quest Act 2 to unlock the new weekly boss 'Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto.' During the fight with the enemy, there is a time when Raiden Shogun will form multiple illusions.

Your objective here is to spot the illusion that throws X-slashes and defeat that illusion to obtain the achievement 'Impeccable Judgement.'

5) Beware of Angry Dog

Defeat a Rifthound while it is roaring (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last achievement is 'Beware of Angry Dog,' and you can only obtain this one by fighting a Rifthound.

You can check out the Interactive Map above to spot a Rifthound on Tsurumi Island. Then, teleport to any location you want near a Teleport Waypoint and find a Rifthound with a Rifthounfd Whelp nearby.

Deal damage to the Rifthound until its HP is almost zero and waits until it roars. Only then can you completely eliminate it to achieve it. However, note that Rifthound will only roar when there is at least one Rifthound Whelp nearby.

Once completing each achievement, gamers can check their Achievement Page through the Paimon Menu to collect their rewards, which are Primogems.

