Genshin Impact 2.7 Redeem Codes expected release date: All you need to know

Some Travelers seem confident that the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream will air this Friday, which will have some Redeem Codes worth 300 Primogems. However, there is also some evidence suggesting that it will instead air on Sunday. miHoYo hasn't officially confirmed when this livestream will come out, so Travelers should keep that in mind.

Still, past precedence based on previous livestreams pointed to the following possible dates:

April 27, 2022

April 28, 2022

April 29, 2022

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2022

The first two dates obviously didn't happen. Friday, April 29, 2022, is the most commonly speculated date for the livestream (all but one livestream happened on Friday). That said, May 1, 2022, is another strong contender based on some evidence shown below.

When is the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream to get Redeem Codes?

The aforementioned dates were based on the fact that past livestreams happened 40 to 44 days after the last Special Program. The above video shows some evidence of May 1, 2022, the most likely release date for the Genshin Impact 2.7 Special Program.

It essentially states:

Genshin Impact 2.7 beta ended on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Announcements tend to come two days after beta tests end

The actual livestream tends to happen two days after that announcement

Four days after April 27, 2022, is May 1, 2022

The following video also covers this topic:

This video essentially talks about the next Special Program, usually happening 14 days before the next Version Update goes live. Hence, many Travelers expected April 29, 2022, to be the release date. However, some updates happened 12 days before the update, meaning that May 1, 2022, is another potential date.

In a nutshell, the two most likely release dates to keep an eye out for are:

April 29, 2022

May 1, 2022

Keep in mind that there is a chance that it could be delayed.

The new temporary Redeem Codes

These two characters will likely make an appearance in the Special Program (Image via miHoYo)

One of the most important reasons to check out the Genshin Impact 2.7 Special Program is to get the three new temporary Redeem Codes. The codes will bestow Travelers with 300 Primogems plus other minor loot.

Those Redeem Codes aren't leaked, so one will have to wait for the livestream to come out. They usually last for a single day, so players who aren't paying attention around the time they come out can miss out on the opportunity to get these free Primogems.

Similarly, some Travelers might just wish to see the new content shown in Genshin Impact 2.7.

