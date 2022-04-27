When is the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream expected to happen?

Many Travelers have been dying to hear more information about the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream. Not only that, but many were hoping to get more news on the next Version Update's release date. If Genshin Impact 2.7 followed past updates' precedence, then May 11, 2022, would've been its release date.

Unfortunately, that is not the case, thanks to COVID-19. There is currently no official news on the next version's release date or when the next Special Program will be. However, there has been some speculation from the community on the matter.

As of right now, it would appear as though April 29, 2022, is when the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream would air. However, this is based on past precedence and community speculation and is not currently verified to be the case.

Speculation on Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream's release date

Although the version update's release date remains up in the air, there is a good chance the livestream will air at the usual time. For reference, all past Special Programs have aired approximately 42 days after the previous one. The last one (Version 2.6) aired on March 18, 2022.

Hence, some players believe that the next one can air on April 29, 2022. However, there is no confirmation from miHoYo on this matter. Not every livestream has happened 42 days after the last one. In some cases, it ranges from 40 to 44 days, making the dates also possible based on past precedence:

April 27, 2022

April 28, 2022

April 29, 2022

April 30, 2022

May 1, 2022

If this Special Program follows past precedence, then it should air on Bilibili at 20.00 (UTC+8) and on Twitch at 8.00 (UTC-4). miHoYo always announces the next Special Program approximately three days before it goes live.

However, miHoYo has not made any announcements yet, meaning that the April 29, 2022, estimate could be off.

Why the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream might happen later than usual

It's worth noting that the Marvelous Merchandise event in Version 2.6 ends on May 13, 2022. That date is two days after the expected release date for the 2.7 update, meaning that there is a good chance that the update was moved back a few days. In that case, it would be logical to note that the related Special Program would also be pushed back a few days.

Events generally don't carry over to two separate Version Updates. miHoYo has made no official comment on this strange occurrence, and many gamers are still left puzzled wondering about the upcoming release dates.

Interestingly enough, there is no news on any banner going live at this time. Instead, one would usually wait for the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream to confirm these details. In this case, Travelers have to hope to hear from miHoYo soon.

What Travelers hope to see in the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream

jazz 🐤 (sumeru waiting room) @JazzGal13 genshin player who desperately wants dendro/sumeru crumbs in the 2.7 livestream genshin player who desperately wants dendro/sumeru crumbs in the 2.7 livestream

There is plenty of content one would hope to see in the next Special Program:

Confirmed (or at the very least, expected) release dates

Upcoming banners (including reruns)

Redeem Codes

Possible sneak peek at Sumeru

Until then, Travelers should be patient.

