Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream: Expected date, banners, and more

Genshin Impact 2.7's livestream will take place soon, and fans have a lot to look forward to in the new update. This version of the game will include two new characters, Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, both bringing powerful and unique abilities to their teams.

Players can also look forward to the upcoming banners being revealed, alongside new events, story teasers, and more. Gamers will definitely want to tune into this update livestream, and they can find out when it will go live here.

Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream date and more

hourly yelan 🎲 @yelanarchive Can’t wait to 2.7 livestream to hear yelan’s voice Can’t wait to 2.7 livestream to hear yelan’s voice https://t.co/SIi3lWnl9M

The Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream is expected to arrive soon, with players only having a short while longer to wait before the game's newest content is revealed.

This update will bring both new characters and new events to the game, along with the reveal of the highly anticipated Yelan. Yelan has become one of the most popular characters so far, and her release will coincide with the new update.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.7 Beta]



It's that time again, 2.7 Beta will come to an end on Wednesday (in ~2d)



Any more changes to Yelan and Shinobu, if there are any, will come with the 2.7 live update.



Now we wait for the livestream... [2.7 Beta]It's that time again, 2.7 Beta will come to an end on Wednesday (in ~2d)Any more changes to Yelan and Shinobu, if there are any, will come with the 2.7 live update.Now we wait for the livestream...

As with previous livestreams, the 2.7 update livestream should follow the regular release pattern and begin on April 29. However, there may be some delay due to troubles with COVID-19, which may push the update back a few days. If so, fans may not see the livestream until days or even weeks later.

Genshin Update  @GenshinUpdate

's banner is coming out tomorrow so here is the updated calendar of April (๑>◡<๑)

2.7 livestream is expected to be on April 29（＾∇＾）

Goodluck on getting Ayaka or Mistplitter （＾∇＾）

#GenshinImpact #原神 Hello Travellers（＾∇＾） #Ayaka 's banner is coming out tomorrow so here is the updated calendar of April (๑>◡<๑)2.7 livestream is expected to be on April 29（＾∇＾）Goodluck on getting Ayaka or Mistplitter （＾∇＾） Hello Travellers（＾∇＾）#Ayaka's banner is coming out tomorrow so here is the updated calendar of April (๑>◡<๑)2.7 livestream is expected to be on April 29（＾∇＾）Goodluck on getting Ayaka or Mistplitter （＾∇＾）#GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/TeJUeIM2g6

This livestream is expected to reveal tons about the 2.7 update, including the new banners, characters, and events. Yelan and Kuki Shinobu will be making their debut appearances during this livestream, and fans can get their first official look at their abilities and kits. These characters have some of the best-looking animations so far, and seeing them live will be amazing.

Daily Kusanali !🌱 @Kusanalidailies manifesting



🕯 🕯

🕯 Sumeru 🕯



🕯 Preview in 🕯



🕯 2.7 livestream 🕯

🕯 🕯 manifesting 🕯 🕯 🕯 Sumeru 🕯 🕯 Preview in 🕯 🕯 2.7 livestream 🕯 🕯 🕯

It's likely that fans will also get a glimpse of the game's latest story content during this livestream, and many are hoping to see Sumeru, the land of Dendro. This region has been teased ever since Inazuma's story concluded, and it is the next step in the Traveler's journey across Teyvat.

⛩Jake⛩ @PhantomLink04 How come nobody is talking about how we’re literally getting the 2.7 genshin livestream this Friday How come nobody is talking about how we’re literally getting the 2.7 genshin livestream this Friday

Players will definitely want to make sure they are ready to tune into the livestream when it goes live on April 29. This livestream may be one of the most interesting so far, and the possibility of seeing early parts of Sumeru will be very tempting for any fans of the game's lore. This update will definitely be a large one, and gamers won't want to miss out.

Genshin Impact's latest livestream will begin in a few days, and fans will want to make sure they tune in.

Edited by Siddharth Satish