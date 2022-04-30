Genshin Impact 2.7 delay announcement welcomed by fans with wholesome reactions

miHoYo has recently made an official announcement regarding Genshin Impact 2.7 being delayed. It wasn't too specific as to when Travelers can expect the next update to happen, but the delay makes sense, given the real-life situation in Shanghai.

This city is where miHoYo is located, and it's related to the COVID-19 pandemic that players have heard about for a long time now.

Thankfully, the community was predominantly wholesome in their responses to miHoYo's announcement of the delay. It's an unfortunate circumstance, but real-life problems are more important than a video game update.

Genshin Impact 2.7 is delayed, but fans still have wholesome reactions to the announcement

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.

For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements. Dear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/FiiGQyJO1G

It was something many Travelers saw coming, but the notice of a Genshin Impact 2.7 delay has finally been announced. While there is no specific date listed for the next Version Update, miHoYo has stated that there will be more announcements on the topic in the future.

Naturally, something this big was bound to spark conversations on Twitter. Some greedy people only cared about compensation, but the wholesome tweets are getting far more likes by comparison.

Twitter reactions to Genshin Impact 2.7 getting delayed

Tyler 🇵🇾❄️✨ @_Khaenriah_ ) twitter.com/chris__pc/stat… chris pc @chris__pc Shanghai Covid Stories:



So how do you get food during a lockdown, when shops, restaurants and delivery apps are out of service?



Spoiler: It's tough.



A thread. Shanghai Covid Stories: So how do you get food during a lockdown, when shops, restaurants and delivery apps are out of service?Spoiler: It's tough.A thread. https://t.co/9lQSFUyJ5n @GenshinImpact Thread for more insight of what's going on and the reason they're postponing it: (stay safe staff @GenshinImpact Thread for more insight of what's going on and the reason they're postponing it: (stay safe staff ❤️) twitter.com/chris__pc/stat…

ً @TSZK1S

twitter.com/chris__pc/stat… chris pc @chris__pc Shanghai Covid Stories:



So how do you get food during a lockdown, when shops, restaurants and delivery apps are out of service?



Spoiler: It's tough.



A thread. Shanghai Covid Stories: So how do you get food during a lockdown, when shops, restaurants and delivery apps are out of service?Spoiler: It's tough.A thread. https://t.co/9lQSFUyJ5n @GenshinImpact no need for compensation, pls just take care and stay safe hoyoverse workers @GenshinImpact no need for compensation, pls just take care and stay safe hoyoverse workerstwitter.com/chris__pc/stat…

All three of the above tweets echo similar beliefs in patient fans who want miHoYo's employees to be healthy and safe during Shanghai's lockdown. All three of these tweets reference the same popular thread, which readers are strongly recommended to click on to get the full story.

Essentially, it's a real-life situation that is far more important than Genshin Impact 2.7 coming out on time.

Sydney @eternalsonas @GenshinImpact I better not see any tweets about apologems @GenshinImpact I better not see any tweets about apologems

APc @APc_Gamer @GenshinImpact Those asking for apologems without even taking a look at the circumstances behind the delay are why EN won't be taken any seriously if at all. @GenshinImpact Those asking for apologems without even taking a look at the circumstances behind the delay are why EN won't be taken any seriously if at all.

It's quite clear that the community overwhelmingly does not want to see people begging for Compensation Primogems. While some of these "apologems" tweets do exist, they're generally ratioed or have no likes, making them insignificant in the grand scheme of things.

Begging during a serious time like this is unpopular, to nobody's surprise. Still, the thousands of likes on these types of tweets show that the community supports miHoYo's decision to delay Genshin Impact 2.7 and doesn't want to see people complaining about compensation.

Sooki | Piloting service available @sookisie



> skip tons and tons of voiced dialogue lines because 'it's boring'

> speed run short and fast events for 'muh primos'

> complains about long interesting events cuz 'I just want primos'



"WHY IS THERE DELAY GOD IT'S SO BORING GENSHIN SUCC" @XliceTV genshin players in a nutshell> skip tons and tons of voiced dialogue lines because 'it's boring'> speed run short and fast events for 'muh primos'> complains about long interesting events cuz 'I just want primos'"WHY IS THERE DELAY GOD IT'S SO BORING GENSHIN SUCC" @XliceTV genshin players in a nutshell> skip tons and tons of voiced dialogue lines because 'it's boring'> speed run short and fast events for 'muh primos'> complains about long interesting events cuz 'I just want primos'"WHY IS THERE DELAY GOD IT'S SO BORING GENSHIN SUCC"

Naturally, some Twitter users decided to point out the hypocrisy of some gamers. There have been several vocal players complaining about having nothing to do in the game even though they've completed everything. A few of them have, unsurprisingly, complained about the recent delay.

In this case, this Tweet is mocking those users (especially those who just want Primogems).

Saturn | Kazuha Arc 🍁 @iaxies @GenshinImpact It's quite sad how people are asking for apologems despite what's occurring that has lead to this delay. Please take care and be safe, it's better that way. Enjoy these pictures of some of my cats @GenshinImpact It's quite sad how people are asking for apologems despite what's occurring that has lead to this delay. Please take care and be safe, it's better that way. Enjoy these pictures of some of my cats 💜🐱 https://t.co/tSatyIRrPS

Not every comment is about dissing other players. In this case, it's just some cute pictures of a user's cats. It's wholesome and helps that each individual image is beautiful in its own right. This tweet also echoes a sentiment that many Travelers have in that they hope miHoYo's employees are safe during this troublesome time.

Genshin Impact 2.7 speculation

Lumie @lumie_lumie (Questionable)



2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.



During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events. (Questionable)2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events.

According to prominent leaker Lumie, Genshin Impact 2.7 might have been delayed by three weeks. It is tagged as "Questionable," so it's not concrete information. However, their track record is usually spot-on.

Three weeks might seem like a lot of time for impatient Travelers, but they should be understanding of the current situation.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul