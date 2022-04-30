Genshin Impact 2.7 delay announcement welcomed by fans with wholesome reactions

miHoYo has recently made an official announcement regarding Genshin Impact 2.7 being delayed. It wasn't too specific as to when Travelers can expect the next update to happen, but the delay makes sense, given the real-life situation in Shanghai.
This city is where miHoYo is located, and it's related to the COVID-19 pandemic that players have heard about for a long time now.
Thankfully, the community was predominantly wholesome in their responses to miHoYo's announcement of the delay. It's an unfortunate circumstance, but real-life problems are more important than a video game update.
Genshin Impact 2.7 is delayed, but fans still have wholesome reactions to the announcement
It was something many Travelers saw coming, but the notice of a Genshin Impact 2.7 delay has finally been announced. While there is no specific date listed for the next Version Update, miHoYo has stated that there will be more announcements on the topic in the future.
Naturally, something this big was bound to spark conversations on Twitter. Some greedy people only cared about compensation, but the wholesome tweets are getting far more likes by comparison.
Twitter reactions to Genshin Impact 2.7 getting delayed
All three of the above tweets echo similar beliefs in patient fans who want miHoYo's employees to be healthy and safe during Shanghai's lockdown. All three of these tweets reference the same popular thread, which readers are strongly recommended to click on to get the full story.
Essentially, it's a real-life situation that is far more important than Genshin Impact 2.7 coming out on time.
It's quite clear that the community overwhelmingly does not want to see people begging for Compensation Primogems. While some of these "apologems" tweets do exist, they're generally ratioed or have no likes, making them insignificant in the grand scheme of things.
Begging during a serious time like this is unpopular, to nobody's surprise. Still, the thousands of likes on these types of tweets show that the community supports miHoYo's decision to delay Genshin Impact 2.7 and doesn't want to see people complaining about compensation.
Naturally, some Twitter users decided to point out the hypocrisy of some gamers. There have been several vocal players complaining about having nothing to do in the game even though they've completed everything. A few of them have, unsurprisingly, complained about the recent delay.
In this case, this Tweet is mocking those users (especially those who just want Primogems).
Not every comment is about dissing other players. In this case, it's just some cute pictures of a user's cats. It's wholesome and helps that each individual image is beautiful in its own right. This tweet also echoes a sentiment that many Travelers have in that they hope miHoYo's employees are safe during this troublesome time.
Genshin Impact 2.7 speculation
According to prominent leaker Lumie, Genshin Impact 2.7 might have been delayed by three weeks. It is tagged as "Questionable," so it's not concrete information. However, their track record is usually spot-on.
Three weeks might seem like a lot of time for impatient Travelers, but they should be understanding of the current situation.