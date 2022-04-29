Genshin Impact 2.7 update reportedly postponed due to COVID crisis in China

Genshin Impact 2.7 has reportedly been postponed, meaning fans will have to wait a while longer before the new version releases. Characters like Yelan and Kuki Shinobu are set to debut during this version, alongside a new story that will plunge players deeper into the Chasm.

According to current information, the update has been postponed due to the growing COVID-19 crisis in China, which has offset the release schedule and caused serious delays in the workplace. Fans can find out more about this delay here, along with the possible compensation.

Genshin Impact 2.7 update reportedly delayed due to COVID-19

Genshin Impact 2.7 has been officially delayed, and while the exact reason has yet to be released, many have speculated that it is due to an uptick of COVID-19 cases in China.

This has significantly affected the workflow of many companies, and it seems that Hoyoverse is not exempt. Fans of the game may need to wait a week (or even longer) for the update to finally relase.

There has yet to be a full official statement on the delay, though there have been some statements, like a reply to a comment on the official forum.

This reply stated that the special 2.7 livestream will be postponed, and that they are sorry for the inconvenience. Unfortunately, a replacement date has not been revealed, meaning gamers will also have to wait for more information about the livestream.

Fim ⛰🌊 @seofim Genshin's 2.7 livestream is delayed; since I've seen a lot of people who are unaware of the situation, I just want to remind everyone that Shanghai has been under a severe COVID lockdown for over a month. Genshin's 2.7 livestream is delayed; since I've seen a lot of people who are unaware of the situation, I just want to remind everyone that Shanghai has been under a severe COVID lockdown for over a month.

The reason for this update's delay is likely due to the severe COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown that is affecting China, especially Shanghai. Many workers have been unable to get to work due to the lockdown, and this has likely prevented the completion of the 2.7 update. The exact date of when the lockdown will be lifted is unknown, and this may push the update's release even further back.

The trailer for the 2.7 update has just recently been leaked. Fans can get an early look at the update, though it focuses mainly on gamplay of Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. It seems that the story portion of the update trailer is still in the works, and fans will likely get a look at it sometime in the near future.

❃ Briar ❃ @BNHAsimp_ If I see one more person complain about getting free primogems as compensation for the 2.7 live and update being postponed because of COVID I might just start a riot If I see one more person complain about getting free primogems as compensation for the 2.7 live and update being postponed because of COVID I might just start a riot

It is unknown whether players will be receiving compensation for this delay, though it is likely that they will be granted Primogems and other rewards to make up for the downtime. Many fans are hoping for a swift and healthy return to work for the game's developers, and a more official response will definitely be posted soon.

Genshin Impact 2.7 is getting delayed, and fans will want to keep an eye out for an official statement soon.

