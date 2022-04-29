Leaked Genshin Impact 2.7 trailer shows Yelan and Kuki Shinobu in action

Genshin Impact 2.7's trailer was just revealed, and fans got their first look at Yelan and Kuki Shinobu in action. These two characters will arrive with the next update, and gamers will be able to summon and add them to their teams. They have some incredible kits and flashy animations, making the trailer well worth watching.

Players who are looking forward to the game's latest update will definitely want to check it out, as it showcases much of what they can look forward to in the new version.

Genshin Impact 2.7's new trailer reveals tons of animations

Genshin Impact 2.7 was unfortunately pushed back earlier today, but players can still get an early look at the new update thanks to this leaked trailer. The Hidden Dreams in the Depths update seems to be focusing on Yelan and Shinobu while also exploring the game's newest area, The Chasm.

This update will be one that fans will definitely want to take part in, especially if they want Yelan or Shinobu. These two characters have some of the game's best animations so far, and Yelan, in particular, has become quite popular among fans of the game. Yelan's story will be expanded upon during this update, and players will be able to learn more about this mysterious archer.

Yelan is a 5-star Hydro character who wields a bow, and her Elemental Skills allow her to consistently apply Hydro to enemies. Her Burst, in particular, is similar to Xingqiu's Elemental Burst and will deal tons of damage. Yelan looks to be a very powerful addition to any team, thanks to the utility she provides with her Elemental Burst.

Kuki Shinobu is a 4-star Electro sword character who can deal damage and heal her allies with her skills. Her Elemental Burst can dish out a ton of damage quickly, and her Elemental Skill allows her to provide her allies with health and damage. Fans of this ninja will definitely want to get a look at her gameplay during the trailer.

The trailer is one of the most action-packed so far, and gamers will want to keep an eye out for the story portion of the trailer that will be released sometime in the future. This will detail the events and other upcoming content, giving another sneak peek at the 2.7 update.

Genshin Impact 2.7 looks to be a big update, and fans won't want to miss out on any of its trailers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish