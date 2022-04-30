Genshin Impact 2.7 update officially postponed, leak reveals new release date

Genshin Impact has postponed version 2.7. Even though the developers did not specify anything, the reason behind the delay seems to be due to the ongoing COVID outbreak in Shanghai.

The situation in Shanghai is nowhere near ideal. Residents are struggling to get food and other daily-use items. Naturally, this has affected the developers at HoYoverse as well. They are working from home, which might be why the teapot maintenance could not be completed on time.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.

For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.



Dear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.

Here's what players can expect now that the 2.7 update has been delayed.

Genshin Impact officially extends the 2.6 update

Genshin Impact version 2.7 has been temporarily postponed, which obviously means that the 2.6 update will be live for more than 42 days. This explains why the Marvelous Merchandise event is scheduled to end on May 13, 2022, even though the update was originally ending on May 11, 2022.

Genshin Impact has requested that the community wait for forthcoming announcements, which will reveal the new release date of the update, content adjustment plan, and compensation.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact We will provide the corresponding information to Travelers as soon as possible.



We will provide the corresponding information to Travelers as soon as possible.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your support and understanding along this journey.

The announcement should also reveal the next banner in HoYoverse's action RPG. Ayaka, Mistplitter Reforged and The Unforged are currently featured in the second half of version 2.6.

Will Genshin Impact shorten version 2.7?

There are countless rumors regarding how HoYoverse will adjust the 2.7 update's content. Ideally, Yelan's banner would have been featured in the first half followed by a rerun banner in the second half that would have featured Kuki Shinobu.

According to my sources, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase.

As per prominent leaker Lumie, the update has been delayed by three weeks, which is the fixed time period for a character/weapon banner. If the leak is true, version 2.7 will now arrive on June 1, 2022.

Lumie @lumie_lumie (Questionable)



2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.



(Questionable)

2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.

During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events.

This means that the developers might release a temporary banner that features a five-star character from a standard banner like Keqing or Diluc. Or, we could see a Xiao rerun banner, as he is about to play a major role in the 2.7 storyline.

It is worth noting that during the 2.7 beta testing, HoYoverse temporarily reduced the EXP amount required to advance a level from 1000 to 600. They might be planning to release a modified version of the Battle Pass that can be completed in a shortened period of three weeks.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



The EXP (aka BEP) requirement for each BP Level has been reduced from 1000 to 600. As of now, the BP mission EXP rewards have not been changed.



※ Subject to change.



[2.7 BETA] Battle Pass

The EXP (aka BEP) requirement for each BP Level has been reduced from 1000 to 600. As of now, the BP mission EXP rewards have not been changed.

※ Subject to change.

Such a Battle Pass would work perfectly if the 2.7 update is shortened by three weeks. Instead of arriving in the second half, Kuki Shinobu might appear in Yelan's banner.

The utmost priority of every player should be the well-being of the developers. The update schedule has been flawless so far, and we hope that the situation in Shanghai improves quickly.

Edited by Saman