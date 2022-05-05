Genshin Impact announces weekly Primogems compensation for the 2.7 delay

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, Genshin Impact was compelled to delay version 2.7. The update was expected to introduce Yelan and Kuki Shinobu and naturally, players had sky-scraping expectations for both characters.

As of now, the developers haven't opened up on the exact duration of the delay. In fact, Ayaka's banner has been extended indefinitely as the in-game banner countdown claims it to be live for 240 days.

LordNinnja @LordNinnja Ayaka is not for 240 days, she is here until 2.7 comes which will be in this month mid or end, respect Genshin’s decision at least people who want her can get her Ayaka is not for 240 days, she is here until 2.7 comes which will be in this month mid or end, respect Genshin’s decision at least people who want her can get her https://t.co/w1FGvzH9bT

A new announcement regarding the compensation for the delay in version 2.7 was released recently, and here's everything players need to know about it.

Genshin Impact to hand out 400 Primogems to players every week

Ideally, Genshin Impact version 2.6 would have ended on May 11, 2022. However, we do not have a fixed date for the 2.7 Special Program or the official update yet.

In their latest blog post, the developers have mentioned that they will provide players with compensation from May 11, 2022 upto the release of version 2.7 every week.

The weekly compensation includes:

400 Primogems

1 Fragile Resin

7 Hero's Wit books

16 Mystic Enhancement Ore

120,000 Mora

It is worth noting that if the time between the 2.7 update and the previous weekly compensation is less than a week, Travelers will still get rewards that will be revised accordingly.

The eligibility criteria for getting the compensation is:

Players must reach Adventure Rank 5 before May 11, 2022.

Players must claim their compensation before version 2.6 ends.

As expected, the community's response to the newly announced compensation has been mixed. While some players have appreciated the developers for being generous during such tough times, others believe that compensation is unrequired altogether.

ava @mouchegf @GenshinImpact i feel like we shouldnt be compensated because this is out of hyv's control.. but oh well. hope they are all doing well @GenshinImpact i feel like we shouldnt be compensated because this is out of hyv's control.. but oh well. hope they are all doing well

When will Genshin Impact version 2.6 end?

Initially, leaks and rumors suggested that the 2.7 Special Program would take place on May 20 and that the 2.6 update would be extended by three weeks.

However, the recent announcement by HoYoverse regarding phase three of version 2.6 tells a different story. The Spices from the West event that was originally scheduled for phase two will be released during phase three and it will be live until June 7, 2022.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello Travelers! Let's take a look at the upcoming events!



See Full Details >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact "Zephyr of the Violet Garden" Version 2.6 Events Preview - Phase IIIHello Travelers! Let's take a look at the upcoming events!See Full Details >>> "Zephyr of the Violet Garden" Version 2.6 Events Preview - Phase IIIHello Travelers! Let's take a look at the upcoming events!See Full Details >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/YQ6LBm1nnN

This means that players shouldn't expect version 2.7 to be released before June 7, 2022. Moreover, Ayaka's banner alongside the weapon banner featuring the Mistsplitter Reforged has been extended indefinitely. This is undoubtedly a great opportunity for Travelers to stack up on Primogems and get the five-star Cryo unit.

More clarity on the new dates for the 2.7 update and the 2.7 Special Program can be expected with upcoming announcements by Genshin Impact.

