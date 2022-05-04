How to redeem Genshin Impact codes for free Primogems in May 2022

Travelers should know that there are a few Genshin Impact Redeem Codes available in May 2022 that they can use to gain Primogems.

The two main Redeem Codes for May 2022 are:

MS7C3SV8DMZH: 60 Primogems + 5 Adventurer's Experience

60 Primogems + 5 Adventurer's Experience GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems + 3 Hero's Wits

There is also another Redeem Code that will expire on May 10, 2022. That code is randomly generated from the Paimon Extension on Twitch, which requires players to watch a specific streamer who is streaming Genshin Impact. Viewers can unlock a minigame during that stream, which they must complete at least once to get the Redeem Code.

Aside from that, there may be more new Genshin Impact Redeem Codes released later this month, especially if a 2.7 Special Program is carried out in the game.

Genshin Impact Redeem Codes guide (May 2022)

There are two main codes to use in May 2022 (Image via miHoYo)

There are two ways to enter Redeem Codes and claim Primogems, along with other rewards. Players can choose any method and earn the rewards, as long as they follow that method correctly. Any player who has redeemed them before should already know what to do. However, beginners might need some extra tips.

Here is how Travelers can redeem codes in the game:

Boot up the game. Pause the game -> Settings. Account -> Redeem Now. Paste the relevant code here. Select the Exchange option.

Players can access their mail shortly afterward to get their rewards, making it a convenient option (especially for PC players).

Here is how Travelers can use them on the official website:

Go to the official website. Go to More -> REDEEM CODE. Sign in if you are not already logged in. Select the appropriate server (America, Europe, Asia, or TW, TK, MO). Paste the Redeem Code in the relevant space. Click on Redeem.

This method is preferable for iOS users or those who wish to paste what they get directly from online articles or other websites. However, players should remember that completing both methods does not give Travelers double the rewards.

Potential Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream codes

Lumie @lumie_lumie (Questionable)



2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.



There is no definitive release date for the 2.7 update. There are rumors that it will come out in a few weeks, but no official announcement has been made as of yet. If the rumors are true, then it would suggest that the 2.7 Redeem Codes will be available sometime later this month.

However, there is no expected release date for it. miHoYo usually announces it two days prior to the next Version Update's launch date.

Edited by Mayank Shete