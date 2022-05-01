×
Active Genshin Impact Redeem Codes in May 2022: Get free Primogems and other rewards

These Redeem Codes will give players some decent free loot (Image via miHoYo)
Alan Sahbegovic
Modified May 01, 2022 02:40 AM IST
Feature

There are currently three valid Redeem Codes to use in Genshin Impact in May 2022 for some easy Primogems. Keep in mind that this article won't include temporary codes that might be given out in a giveaway or anything related to the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream.

Still, the three codes to remember are:

  • MS7C3SV8DMZH
  • GENSHINGIFT
  • A code from the Paimon Extension on Twitch

The last one is a unique code that Travelers will get on Twitch, and it's vital to mention that this opportunity expires on May 10, 2022. With that being said, this article will focus on how players can obtain it and how they can use it.

Current Genshin Impact Redeem Codes for free Primogems (May 2022)

How entering a code in the game looks like (Image via miHoYo)
It's worth explaining how Travelers can get the Twitch Redeem Code. First, they must find one of these promoted streamers (only the ones on this list count):

  • aaronhongry
  • afychan
  • aicute
  • alexyukiii
  • allicoh
  • anhchar
  • bellayukihime
  • bobospider
  • c9judite
  • cantaperme92
  • clow_shirow
  • cotoletta
  • darianirr
  • draxrvt
  • estige
  • flymouse945
  • frostybitz
  • haixdo
  • hannahlee113
  • ialenna
  • itsden
  • keekeexbabyy
  • kumabooty
  • kushalas
  • lerritay
  • lhokartv
  • lisheng_tw
  • lorie
  • malnoxx
  • me2oon
  • meaninglessname
  • misu
  • moonbellsy
  • morninstaar
  • nemuriallen
  • nyamiyu
  • nyapuru
  • peachmilky
  • rawfler
  • rubee
  • ryndia
  • saenerys
  • saki
  • seijih
  • sonius
  • takagguwu
  • whinnaay
  • wintermelyn
  • x3no
  • xsarahsmiles
  • yuni

If any of those names are streaming Genshin Impact, then players can proceed to the next step.

A mini-game should appear on one of those channels. Genshin Impact players just need to complete it once to get a Redeem Code that will give them 60 Primogems.

Entering the Redeem Codes to get Primogems

MS7C3SV8DMZH on genshin! 60 primogems and 5x adventurers. thank you jacksepticeye!

Genshin Impact players should now have that code, along with these two:

  • MS7C3SV8DMZH (60 Primogems)
  • GENSHINGIFT (50 Primogems)

There are two ways to enter these codes for the free rewards. One is via the game, and the other is through the website. It doesn't matter which one Travelers use, as long as it works for them.

To enter it in the game, do the following:

  1. Boot up the game.
  2. Pause the game.
  3. Select Settings on the left side.
  4. Go to Account.
  5. Select the Redeem now option.
  6. Paste the code and then select Exchange.
Some players like to paste the codes into the website (Image via miHoYo)
To enter it on the website, do the following:

  1. Head to https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift.
  2. Sign in if you're not already logged in.
  3. Select the relevant server.
  4. Paste the code under the Redemption Code section.
  5. Click on Redeem.

Repeat that process for all codes.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
