How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact: GeForce Experience Bundle redemption guide

Using Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact is easy, including the GeForce Experience Bundle. There are several promotional codes to use at the moment, with this new bundle offering the following rewards:

20,000 Mora

4 Mystic Enhancement Ores

2 Hero's Wits

Aside from that, there are currently three Redeem Codes that are usable in Genshin Impact:

MS7C3SV8DMZH

GENSHINGIFT

A code from the Paimon Extension on Twitch

To get the GeForce Experience Bundle, Travelers must have enrolled in the GeForce rewards program here: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/rewards/sign-up/

Note: The writer has reached out to NVIDIA support about a current error affecting many people being unable to opt-in for GeForce Rewards.

I got the following message from a support agent:

"I would like to inform you that we are aware of the issue, and the concerned team is working on the same to get this resolved. Request you to wait till it gets fixed and after that try to redeem."

Guide to redeem the GeForce Experience Bundle and other Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact

NVIDIA GeForce



🟢 Sign into GeForce Experience

🟢 Access complimentary



Available on a first come first served basis so make sure your NVIDIA account is primed to receive Rewards



NEW GEFORCE REWARD AVAILABLE NOW! Sign into GeForce Experience. Access complimentary Genshin Impact GeForce Bundle. Available on a first come first served basis so make sure your NVIDIA account is primed to receive Rewards

Once that error is fixed, Genshin Impact players will finally be able to claim the GeForce Experience Bundle. According to NVIDIA's official website, this is how one can get the bundle:

Create an NVIDIA account. Go to your NVIDIA account and select "Enroll" under GeForce Rewards. Download and install GeForce Experience, and log in to Genshin Impact on it.

Travelers will get a notification in the top right corner of the app if they are eligible. You must be Adventure Rank 10 or higher to redeem this offer.

This offer is not available in the following countries:

Brazil

China

Romania

Russia

How to use Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact

GENSHINGIFT is a permanent code (Image via miHoYo)

There are two ways for Travelers to use Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact. The first method is through the game, while the second one is through the website. This guide will start with the game method.

Note: The Paimon Extension code requires players to play a minigame on an approved streamer's channel. Here is a link to the HoYoLAB article discussing it at full length: https://www.hoyolab.com/article/4044697

Notify Primogems

Server: All

Duration: Valid until: May 10, 2022

Notes: Players must participate in the mini-game to get promotional code.

Code: Paimon Extension on Twitch
Server: All
Duration: Valid until: May 10, 2022
Notes: Players must participate in the mini-game to get promotional code.
genshin.mihoyo.com/en/gift

To use a Redeem Code in the game, do the following:

Boot up the game. Pause the game to summon the Paimon Menu. Go to Settings (the icon looks like a gear on the left side). Head to Account. Select the Redeem Now option. Paste the code and select the Exchange option.

It's a similar process on the website.

Go to miHoYo's official website, click on "More" to see a REDEEM CODE option. Sign in if you haven't already. Select the relevant server. Paste the code and then click on Redeem.

Remember, the two non-unique codes are:

