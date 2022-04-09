Genshin Impact 2.6 redeem codes: How to get 160 Primogems in April 2022

Travelers have three possible Genshin Impact 2.6 redeem codes that they can use for up to 160 Primogems in total. It doesn't matter if players enter them through the website or through the game, as both methods work.

Keep in mind that 160 Primogems is the maximum amount that a player could get, and that's only if they enter all three codes.

The three codes are:

GENSHINGIFT (50 Primogems)

MS7C3SV8DMZH (60 Primogems)

A key from Alienware Arena (50 Primogems)

The last one might seem concerning to some players, but they should know that the whole process is entirely free. Hence, they don't have to buy anything from the company to get this randomly-generated key.

All Genshin Impact 2.6 redeem codes in April 2022 for 160 Primogems

The reward mail for the Alienware Arena giveaway (Image via miHoYo)

The first two codes (GENSHINGIFT and MS7C3SV8DMZH) can be copied and pasted into either the game or website. However, the Alienware Arena key is randomized, so there isn't one code for readers to copy here. Instead, they need to learn how to obtain this code.

Here is the URL they need to go to:

Once they're there, they should spot a "GET KEY" option on the left side, below Genshin Impact 2.6 YouTube video. One should also notice how many keys are left. If it says 0, then you will miss out on 50 free Primogems from this Redeem Code.

This is how the website should look like (Image via miHoYo)

Once a player clicks on "GET KEY," they will be prompted to sign up. Follow the Alienware Arena's instructions, and then verify the account. Once everything is taken care of, it's time to click on "GET KEY" once more.

They should see a key posted in a green box in the top right. Copy that code and post it in either the game or the website. Both methods work, but some players prefer one over the other.

Using the Genshin Impact 2.6 Redeem Codes (April 2022)

Travelers should see this if they enter it in the game (Image via miHoYo)

If one wishes to use the Genshin Impact 2.6 Redeem Codes in the game, then do the following:

Load Genshin Impact. Pause the game (the Paimon Menu will pop up). Select Settings. Select Account. Select Redeem Now. Paste the code here and select the Exchange option.

These codes can only be used once. The total Primogem count will vary from 50 to 160, based on how many the player needs to enter.

An example of an error message if the player tries to enter the same code twice (Image via miHoYo)

Alternatively, one can enter these Genshin Impact 2.6 Redeem Codes into the website. Here is a URL link to it:

Log in to the website, select the relevant server, and paste the codes. Once that's all done, click on "Redeem." The player will get a short message based on whether it was successful or not.

If it was successful, log into the game and check the in-game mail to claim the Primogems.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

