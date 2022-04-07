Active Genshin Impact 2.6 Primogem Redemption Codes (April 2022)

There are currently three Redemption Codes for Travelers to use in Genshin Impact 2.6 for free Primogems. The Genshin Impact 2.6 codes are:

MS7C3SV8DMZH

GENSHINGIFT

A unique key generated by Alienware Arena

The Alienware Arena key requires Travelers to go to the Alienware Arena website and create an account (for free). Other than that, entering these Redeem Codes can either be done in the game or through the website. Either way, Travelers can get anywhere from 50 to 170 Primogems based on which codes they haven't used yet.

Note: Travelers must be Adventure Rank 10+ to claim the rewards for the non-GENSHINGIFT codes.

Active Redemption Codes in Genshin Impact 2.6 for free Primogems (April 2022)

Click on "Get Key" (Image via Alienware Arena)

The first part of this article will explain how players can get a randomly-generated Redemption Code through the Alienware website. Afterward, it will cover the basic beginner tutorials regarding how to redeem them for Primogems.

Here's how to get that randomly-generated key:

Go to the Alienware Arena website with this promotion. Click on "Get Key." Log in to the website (or create an account). Click on "Get Key" again if necessary. Copy the code.

Note: There are a limited number of keys on this website. Once they're all used, there will be no more; check the numbers above "Get Key" to see how many remain.

Entering the codes in the game

An example of a successful Redemption Code (Image via miHoYo)

The simplest way to enter Genshin Impact 2.6 codes for most players is via the game itself. To do so, do the following:

Load the game. Pause the game, so the Paimon Menu pops up. Head to "Settings." Select "Account." Select "Redeem now." Paste the Redemption Code here. Select "Exchange."

Repeat this process for all remaining codes. Remember to go to the in-game mail to claim everything.

Entering the codes through miHoYo's website

How the website usually looks like (Image via miHoYo)

The official website for entering the code is here. Once the player is there, they need to do the following:

Log in. Select the relevant server (the Character Nickname section should automatically be updated). Paste a Redemption Code below it. Click on "Redeem."

Repeat this process for all Genshin Impact 2.6 codes. Boot up the game and head to the mail to collect all of the Primogems.

