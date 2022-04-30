Genshin Impact 2.7 delay: New Livestream date revealed by leaker

Genshin Impact has officially postponed version 2.7. The announcement came right after the developers delayed the 2.7 Special Program that was expected to feature Yelan, Kuki Shinobu, Xiao, Arataki Itto, and Yanfei.

The hype for version 2.7 was sky-scraping, owing to new characters, storylines, and rerun banners. Yelan seems to be an explosive Hydro DPS unit based on her leaked kit, and Kuki Shinobu is equally intriguing as a four-star Electro healer.

Here's everything travelers need to know about the new date for the 2.7 livestream.

Genshin Impact leaker reveals new date for 2.7 livestream

Players around the world are curious to know about the new date for the 2.7 live stream and release of the update. From Xiao's rerun banner before Yelan to a shortened 2.7 update, there are a ton of rumors related to how the developers will handle the situation.

As per Xwides, HoYoverse might not introduce any rerun banners after Ayaka as it will impact the banner schedule in the longer run. The 2.7 live stream will take place on May 20, 2022 and the new update might be released on June 1, 2022. This basically means that none of the updates will be longer/shorter and will simply be repositioned.

Other rumors reported by Xwides claim that Genshin Impact might introduce a login event when the 2.6 update ends. The login event could be two weeks long and will grant players 12 Intertwined Fates and some Resin.

Stasie | xlebny kot🕊 @xlebny_kot @Naomi_GI_

Live stream will be held on the 20th. There will be no banner after Ayaka. None of the patches will be longer, but all of them will be moved.



2nd info with 3/10 possibility:

A 2 weeks long login event with 12 event fates, 3 normal, 6 resin @Xwides 1st info with the 7/10 possibility:Live stream will be held on the 20th. There will be no banner after Ayaka. None of the patches will be longer, but all of them will be moved.2nd info with 3/10 possibility:A 2 weeks long login event with 12 event fates, 3 normal, 6 resin @Naomi_GI_ @Xwides 1st info with the 7/10 possibility: Live stream will be held on the 20th. There will be no banner after Ayaka. None of the patches will be longer, but all of them will be moved.2nd info with 3/10 possibility:A 2 weeks long login event with 12 event fates, 3 normal, 6 resin

The leaker has clarified that the odds of the developers moving ahead with the first plan (70% possibility) are higher than the second (30% possibility).

It is worth noting that the aforementioned information is purely based on rumors and speculation and readers must take it with a grain of salt.

Lumie @lumie_lumie (Questionable)



2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.



During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events. (Questionable)2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.7 live stream?

Yelan and Kuki Shinobu will be the biggest highlights of the 2.7 Special Program for obvious reasons. However, leaks have also mentioned some new events, a new storyline, and Bosacius.

According to the game's lore, Bosacius is the strongest Yaksha and we might see him as a weekly boss in the 2.7 update.

As for the events, there will be a music-based event including Arataki Itto and a Teapot realm event. The Hyakunin Ikki event will also return during one of the halves.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.7:



1. Yelan and new bow "Aqua Simulacra"

2. Kuki with hangout quests

3. Fading Twilight (free 4* bow)

4. Robot-making event for teapot

5. Music event with Itto's little drum

6. Rogue-like dungeons v2 ft. Yelan, Itto

7. Pursina's Spike event v2

8. Bosacius A quick overview of 2.7:1. Yelan and new bow "Aqua Simulacra"2. Kuki with hangout quests3. Fading Twilight (free 4* bow)4. Robot-making event for teapot5. Music event with Itto's little drum6. Rogue-like dungeons v2 ft. Yelan, Itto7. Pursina's Spike event v28. Bosacius

All in all, players must understand that the delay in Genshin Impact version 2.7 was inevitable owing to the COVID-19 crisis in Shanghai. The health and safety of the developers definitely comes before the timely release of in-game content.

Edited by Atul S