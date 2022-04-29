Genshin Impact fans are hopeful about Baizhu and Kusanali banner in near future, as new Dendro element leaks surface

Genshin Impact leakers recently revealed new Dendro reactions named Overgrown and Intensified. They will most likely arrive with the 3.0 update that is rumored to feature Sumeru and Dendro characters.
The initial response towards Dendro reactions has been mixed because the element only reacts with Pyro, Hydro, and Electro. While some players believe that Dendro will indirectly buff Electro, others feel that it will reduce the prominence of Cryo.
Having said that, there are some players who are more excited about the release of Dendro characters like Baizhu, Lesser Lord Kusanali, and Collei. Here's when these players can expect Dendro characters to be released in Genshin Impact.
When will Genshin Impact release Baizhu and other Dendro characters?
It is worth noting that apart from the Dendro archon Kusanali, no other character is confirmed to belong to Dendro. However, Baizhu's appearance suggests that he has a Dendro vision. This would explain why he's still not playable despite being a Liyue character.
Yaoyao is another character who belongs to Dendro. She was teased a long time ago but hasn't become playable yet. Leakers have claimed that she is a 4-star unit and will be given out for free just like Barbara.
Last but not least, Dendro Archon Kusanali is one of the most anticipated characters among players. She is the youngest Archon and has an intriguing back story.
All the characters mentioned above should be a part of the 3.0 update and the ones following it. Leaks have suggested that 2.8 will be the final patch before 3.0.
If everything goes as planned and there are no unexpected delays, Genshin Impact version 3.0 should be available on August 3, 2022.
What to expect from Dendro characters in Genshin Impact?
The community wants Baizhu to be a Dendro catalyst user. Considering his role in the storyline, he should be a 5-star character and already has a massive fan base.
Some reliable leaks have mentioned that Yaoyao will use a character model similar to Qiqi and Klee. However, there is no information related to her playstyle yet.
Kusanali is no exception, as she's surrounded by mystery at the moment. Some theories claim that she's not even the Dendro Archon and merely the god of flowers.
All in all, travelers who want to play with Dendro characters must wait till the 3.0 beta testing to get more clarity. As of now, the game appears to be progressing towards the end of the Inazuma storyline.