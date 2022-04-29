Genshin Impact fans are hopeful about Baizhu and Kusanali banner in near future, as new Dendro element leaks surface

Genshin Impact leakers recently revealed new Dendro reactions named Overgrown and Intensified. They will most likely arrive with the 3.0 update that is rumored to feature Sumeru and Dendro characters.

The initial response towards Dendro reactions has been mixed because the element only reacts with Pyro, Hydro, and Electro. While some players believe that Dendro will indirectly buff Electro, others feel that it will reduce the prominence of Cryo.

Having said that, there are some players who are more excited about the release of Dendro characters like Baizhu, Lesser Lord Kusanali, and Collei. Here's when these players can expect Dendro characters to be released in Genshin Impact.

When will Genshin Impact release Baizhu and other Dendro characters?

It is worth noting that apart from the Dendro archon Kusanali, no other character is confirmed to belong to Dendro. However, Baizhu's appearance suggests that he has a Dendro vision. This would explain why he's still not playable despite being a Liyue character.

issa !! @luminecity remember when we all thought the chasm would release with dendro and baizhu lol remember when we all thought the chasm would release with dendro and baizhu lol

unhinged dendroposting™ @timelybaizhu me when baizhu has like 2 lines and then disappears off the face of the earth for another 6 months me when baizhu has like 2 lines and then disappears off the face of the earth for another 6 months https://t.co/KTURBjmlUU

daily dendro & sumeru 🌱 @dendrosdaily I can’t wait to wake up one day and see this… playable baizhu when…… I can’t wait to wake up one day and see this… playable baizhu when…… https://t.co/MyRoUvoazt

Yaoyao is another character who belongs to Dendro. She was teased a long time ago but hasn't become playable yet. Leakers have claimed that she is a 4-star unit and will be given out for free just like Barbara.

jenn🌻 3 @albdoist still cant believe they released a yaoyao official art in 2020 and never talked about her again still cant believe they released a yaoyao official art in 2020 and never talked about her again https://t.co/L2I6lOVVB8

දියමන්ති දිය ඇලි | Dia | SEMI-HAITUS @MERDIIA When will Yaoyao come out I want my beikazu child 🥺 When will Yaoyao come out I want my beikazu child 🥺

✿Timely Dendro ✿ @TimelyDendro The day we hear about yaoyao ...is the day dendro is closer to us

WHEN HOYOVERSE WHEN!! The day we hear about yaoyao ...is the day dendro is closer to usWHEN HOYOVERSE WHEN!!

Last but not least, Dendro Archon Kusanali is one of the most anticipated characters among players. She is the youngest Archon and has an intriguing back story.

Paimon leaks @paimon_leaks



Info on the Dendro Archon



• Buer is the demon name of the Dendro Archon Kusanali

• She is known for her mastery of philosophy and plants

• Kusanali is based on a childlike version of the Hindu god Shiva



#GenshinImpact #genshinleaks #原神 #sumeru #dendro // genshin leaksInfo on the Dendro Archon• Buer is the demon name of the Dendro Archon Kusanali• She is known for her mastery of philosophy and plants• Kusanali is based on a childlike version of the Hindu god Shiva // genshin leaksInfo on the Dendro Archon• Buer is the demon name of the Dendro Archon Kusanali• She is known for her mastery of philosophy and plants• Kusanali is based on a childlike version of the Hindu god Shiva#GenshinImpact #genshinleaks #原神 #sumeru #dendro https://t.co/gtbRC3T4xS

All the characters mentioned above should be a part of the 3.0 update and the ones following it. Leaks have suggested that 2.8 will be the final patch before 3.0.

If everything goes as planned and there are no unexpected delays, Genshin Impact version 3.0 should be available on August 3, 2022.

What to expect from Dendro characters in Genshin Impact?

The community wants Baizhu to be a Dendro catalyst user. Considering his role in the storyline, he should be a 5-star character and already has a massive fan base.

kokomi's lover @beidouwifee First male catalyst character AND first dendro character when. Yes I'm talking about you Baizhu First male catalyst character AND first dendro character when. Yes I'm talking about you Baizhu

Some reliable leaks have mentioned that Yaoyao will use a character model similar to Qiqi and Klee. However, there is no information related to her playstyle yet.

Nebiros - (Genshin Leaks + Lore) @LuxArchon When the game first launched, several unreleased characters had their models datamined.



These characters were Albedo, Hu Tao, Rosaria, Sayu, Kazuha, Thoma, Mimi (beta Kokomi), Yunjin, Shenhe, and Yaoyao.



If 2.4 rumors are true, Yaoyao will be the last one unreleased. When the game first launched, several unreleased characters had their models datamined. These characters were Albedo, Hu Tao, Rosaria, Sayu, Kazuha, Thoma, Mimi (beta Kokomi), Yunjin, Shenhe, and Yaoyao.If 2.4 rumors are true, Yaoyao will be the last one unreleased. https://t.co/bdqpWRYdii

Kusanali is no exception, as she's surrounded by mystery at the moment. Some theories claim that she's not even the Dendro Archon and merely the god of flowers.

🔥 firelord nj 🔥 @enjiikun What if… the Lesser Lord Kusanali isn’t the real Dendro archon and that it’s this guy all along??? What if… the Lesser Lord Kusanali isn’t the real Dendro archon and that it’s this guy all along??? https://t.co/wEdk1ky27G

All in all, travelers who want to play with Dendro characters must wait till the 3.0 beta testing to get more clarity. As of now, the game appears to be progressing towards the end of the Inazuma storyline.

Edited by Siddharth Satish