Genshin Impact leaks confirm new Dendro reactions details

Currently, Genshin Impact players are eagerly waiting for Dendro characters. They will most likely arrive with Sumeru in version 3.0, as the region belongs to the Dendro Archon named Lesser Lord Kusanali.

Dendro is one of the seven elements in Genshin Impact, although it is uncommon in comparison to the others. Currently, only certain enemies like Slimes, Hilichurls, Samachurls, and Mitachurls are able to use this element during combat.

However, prominent leakers have recently discovered new Dendro reactions in the files, and here's everything to know about them.

Genshin Impact leaker reveals important detail about Overgrown reaction

Overgrown and Intensified are the two new reactions that occur when Dendro meets Hydro and Electro, respectively.

The effects of Overgrown and Intensified are as follows:

Overgrown

When Hydro meets Dendro, certain seeds are dropped to the ground that eventually become mushrooms. These mushrooms explode and deal AoE Dendro DMG whenever they come in contact with Hydro.

Intensified

When Electro meets Dendro, an Electro energy particle is dropped. Moreover, the Electro and Dendro damage against affected enemies is increased for a duration of 7 seconds.

Naturally, players have many doubts about the functioning of these new reactions. One such player asked the leaker if the Overgrown reaction affects both the enemy and the player. As it turns out, the reaction does affect both.

Will the Overgrown reaction disappoint Genshin Impact players?

It is important to understand that Overgrown won't affect players every time they proc it. Instead, it works like every other reaction in the game, and will cause damage only if an opponent is able to apply Hydro and Dendro together.

This could be a bone of contention for players who will use Hydro characters like Xingqiu, Kokomi, and Barbara against Dendro enemies because they can apply the wet status to themselves or party members through their abilities.

Overgrown should not be perceived as an unfair reaction. Getting damage from it is similar to receiving Electro-Charged damage during the rain or getting Burning DMG while fighting with Pyro characters in grass.

Having said that, the majority of players are more concerned about Dendro not reacting with Cryo, Geo, and Anemo. It is understandable if Geo (rock) and Anemo (wind) do not react with Dendro (grass). However, Cryo is one of the core elements of the game and an inability to react with it would be a massive downside for Dendro.

At the other end of the spectrum, travelers are confident that Intensified will act as an indirect Electro buff. The reaction definitely seems powerful and it might allow Electro characters to finally take up DPS roles in Genshin Impact.

