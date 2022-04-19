5 best Genshin Impact Ayato builds with Low to High investment

Kamisato Ayato banner in Genshin Impact is coming to an end, and players only have a few hours left to wish for the banner and gain themselves a Hydro DPS. While Ayato is not a game-changing character, he still does his job as a damage dealer, primarily when adequately invested.

Low investment is when players spend a low amount of effort in building a character, while high investment is the opposite, where gamers spend a lot of time and Resin to get the best weapon and artifact for a character in Genshin Impact.

This article will list down the builds for Ayato from low to high investment in the game.

Ayato builds from low to high investment in Genshin Impact

1) 4-pc Thundering Fury & Lion's Roar

Certain players may find it confusing why an Electro character's artifact is paired with Ayato. However, the main focus here is the 4-piece effect, which will increase the damage caused by Overloaded, Electro-Charged, and Superconduct by 40%.

Combined with Lion's Roar, this set is possibly the lowest investment for Ayato as it only works when players use him as DPS. At the same time, there are Electro support characters (Fischl and Beidou) in the team to proc the said Elemental Reactions.

The best team composition for Ayato with this equipment would be an Electro-Charged team where Ayato is the primary damage dealer, Beidou and Fischl as the Electro applicant, and Jean as the healer for the team.

2) 2-pc Gladiator's Finale + 2-pc Heart of Depth & Blackcliff Longsword

chi 🍉 (21/180) @xiaoluvrr short Ayato dmg showcase



- 2 pc glad 2 pc HoD (atk/hydro/crit dmg)

- black sword lvl 90

- 79/202 crit

- 109% ER

- 8/10/10 talents

- c2 yunjin & c2 thoma both w favonius lance, both 176% ER

- zhongli shield bot, 162% ER short Ayato dmg showcase- 2 pc glad 2 pc HoD (atk/hydro/crit dmg)- black sword lvl 90- 79/202 crit- 109% ER- 8/10/10 talents- c2 yunjin & c2 thoma both w favonius lance, both 176% ER - zhongli shield bot, 162% ER https://t.co/nBUG4KGLAe

Blackcliff Longsword is a weapon that can only be obtained from Paimon's Bargain. It is a F2P weapon where every player has the chance to get it with a sufficient amount of Masterless Starglitter.

However, Gladiator's Finale and Heart of Depth are the artifact sets included in the game for a long time.

Travelers should have a few unused artifacts of the said set lying around in their inventory. It can also be considered a low investment as they can't enjoy the 4-piece effect, which is considerably better than the 2-piece bonus.

3) 4-pc Gladiator's Finale & The Black Sword

gracy ⚝ @cutie_kacchan 🤔 Ayato dmg test 🤨



4 pc glad hitting better (?) or im just not critting with the 2 pc glad and 2pc shime. I know my stats is not the best but i just wanna see which set does better 🤔 Ayato dmg test 🤨4 pc glad hitting better (?) or im just not critting with the 2 pc glad and 2pc shime. I know my stats is not the best but i just wanna see which set does better https://t.co/9wqb4jGOfs

Starting here, Travelers will have a medium investment for Ayato. The Black Sword is a paid item in the Battle Pass, and players need to spend some money on the item.

However, it is worth every penny as the sword is excellent in any DPS in Genshin Impact. With Crit Rate as its secondary stat, players can focus on Crit Damage for the main and sub-stat for Ayato's artifact.

Speaking of artifacts, 4-piece of Gladiator's Finale is suitable for Ayato, even better as this set is the oldest artifact in the game. Players should have a lot of options to go through and upgrade the best stats for Ayato.

4) 4-pc Heart of Depth & Primordial Jade Cutter

Kamisato Ayato with four pieces of Heart of Depth (Image via Genshin Impact)

High investment starts when players use a 5-star weapon on Ayato. Primordial Jade Cutter is one of the best swords for him, and players can obtain it from the Epitome Invocation banner. Like the Black Sword, gamers can focus on Crit Damage for Ayato's artifacts.

Heart of Depth is a Hydro artifact set tailored for DPS like Tartaglia and Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact. It increases Hydro Damage, Normal Attack, and Charged Attack once the wielder uses Elemental Skill.

Although farming for artifacts may be a burden, it also has its bright side. In this case, Blizzard Strayer may also be obtained in the domain for Heart of Depth. This Ice set is especially great for Ayaka, a Cryo character in the next character banner.

5) 4-pc Echoes of an Offering & Haran Geppaku Futsu

The best and highest investment for Ayato is undoubtedly his signature artifact and 5-star sword. Haran Geppaku Futsu is another gacha sword that can only be obtained from the Epitome Invocation banner.

While Echoes of an Offering is a new artifact set that players can farm in The Lost Valley of the Chasm.

Travelers may need to spend a lot of time and Resins to obtain the right piece for Ayato as it all depends on the RNG of the domain. However, after collecting and upgrading all the best pieces, Ayato will be one of the best DPS in Genshin Impact.

Travelers should take their time building Ayato as it is also part of the fun in Genshin Impact.

On another note, Ayaka will finally have her first rerun banner, replacing her brother's banner, on April 19. Players searching for a Cryo DPS should consider the Kamisato Princess as the first option.

