Genshin Impact: Ayaka banner countdown, release date, time, and all 4-stars

Genshin Impact will soon release the highly anticipated rerun banner for Ayaka. Her banner is currently scheduled to arrive in the second half of the 2.6 update in which players can currently wish for Ayato and Venti.

It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that Ayaka is one of the best five-star characters available. Her constant Cryo application makes her ideal for Freeze and Mono Cryo teams. Furthermore, her unique Elemental Skill is also great for world exploration in general.

From its release date to featured four-star characters, here's everything players need to know about Ayaka's banner.

Ayaka banner's release date and four-star characters in Genshin Impact version 2.6

Ayaka's banner in Genshin Impact will be released on April 19, 2022 at 18.00 (UTC+8). As per the game's fixed banner cycle, it will be available for 21 days and will leave the banner section on May 10, 2022 at 14.59 (UTC+8).

The three four-star characters with a boosted drop rate in Ayaka's rerun banner are:

Razor

Rosaria

Sayu

Razor is an Electro Claymore user who largely deals physical damage. He is one of the most underrated damage dealers as players generally stop using him in the end game.

Rosaria is a Cryo Polearm unit who can effectively be used along with Ayaka in Mono Cryo and Freeze teams. Her consistent off-field Cryo application is highly desirable for such teams, and Crit Rate buffs through her passive talents can be utilized by any character.

Last but not least, Sayu is an Anemo Claymore user who can heal the party members. While she isn't known for her damage output, she is arguably the best for resource gathering and world exploration.

Even if players do not end up using Sayu in combat, they won't regret unlocking her as she makes roaming around Teyvat and farming specialities a piece of cake.

Genshin Impact version 2.6 second weapon banner revealed

It is no surprise that Ayaka's banner will be accompanied by new weapons in the Epitome Invocation banner. Her signature five-star sword, called the Mistsplitter Reforged and The Unforged Claymore, will have a boosted drop rate.

The featured four-star weapons in the upcoming weapons banner are:

Favonius Sword (Sword)

The Bell (Claymore)

Favonius Codex (Catalyst)

Favonius Warbow (Bow)

Favonius Lance (Polearm)

The Favonius series of weapons is highly recommended for support characters, owing to the common ER sub-stat on them.

As of now, Genshin Impact players can enjoy the Irodori festival by taking part in various mini-games in the Hues of the Violet Garden event.

