5 best team comps for Ayato in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayato is the newest Hydro DPS in Genshin Impact, relying on his Elemental Skill and Normal Attack to deal devastating damage to enemies. Interestingly, his role as a damage dealer overlapped with another Hydro character, Tartaglia. However, this did not stop the community from wishing for him and building Ayato as their new DPS.

Aside from weapons and artifacts, team composition also significantly impacts Ayato's overall damage capabilities. Therefore, this article will list and explain which characters are the best paired with Ayato in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Top 5 Ayato's team composition

1) Pure Hydro Team - Ayato Kazuha Yunjin Zhongli

First team for Ayato (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first team is a pure Hydro team where Ayato does all the damage while maximized by teammates' artifacts and Yun Jin's attack speed buff. For the support lineup, Kazuha with Viridescent Venerer artifacts can lower the enemies' Hydro resistance. Then, equip Zhongli with the Tenacity of Millelith to increase the whole team's attack, in addition to his shield. Lastly, deploy Yun Jin with Noblesse Oblige, where she can provide a normal attack and attack speed bonus for Ayato when she has Constellation 6.

2) Vaporize Team - Ayato Yoimiya Yunjin Zhongli

Second team for Ayato (Image via Genshin Impact)

Both Ayato and Yoimiya are the main DPS characters that will utilize their Elemental Skill and Normal Attack. In this team composition, they will be the damage dealers and players will have to constantly swap between them whenever their Elemental Skill is on cooldown.

When Ayato is the damage dealer, players can trigger Yoimiya's Elemental Burst beforehand to make sure Ayato's Hydro attacks can react with the AoE Pyro damage on enemies applied by her Burst. Then, use Ayato's Elemental Burst before using Yoimiya as a damage dealer to trigger Vaporize.

3) Permafreeze Team - Ayaka Ganyu Kazuha Kokomi

Third team for Ayato (Image via Genshin Impact)

This team will utilize Ganyu as the Sub-DPS, where gamers will focus on collecting Energy for her and use her Elemental Burst. Once her Burst is activated, it will deal AoE damage and trigger Cryo state for enemies. During this window, swap to Ayato and trigger his Elemental Skill for continuous Hydro attacks that will react powerfully with the Cryo element on enemies.

Kazuha has the same role as before, where he will assist the team by grouping all enemies, reducing their Elemental Resistance, and possibly providing damage buffs, if equipped with Freedom Sword. Finally, the last team member, Kokomi, is the team's healer. Her Elemental Skill can proc Hydro every two seconds, and each instance of damage can trigger the Tenacity of the Millelith artifact bonus.

4) Electro-Charged Team - Ayato Yae Sucrose Kokomi

Fourth team for Ayato (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yae Miko is a great Electro applicant off-field, where she only needs to use her Elemental Skill for continuous Electro attachment. Then, Sucrose will provide Elemental Mastery bonuses to team members, causing Ayato's damage and Electro-Charged reactions to be much higher. Finally, Kokomi ensures the teammates are in good health and offers attack buffs from Tenacity of the Millelith artifacts.

5) Electro-Charged Team #2 - Ayato Fischl Beidou Jean

Fifth team for Ayato (Image via Genshin Impact)

If players don't have Yae Miko, they can replace her with Fischl and Beidou. Similar to the priestess, Fischl's Elemental Skill can also provide off-field Electro attachment to enemies. With the addition of Beidou's Elemental Burst, Ayato will have permanent Electro-Charged attacks. Lastly, Jean is utilized as the team's healer and also for shredding enemies' Elemental Resistance with Viridescent Venerer set.

Many more team compositions can be used alongside Ayato, but the five teams listed above are possibly the best combinations with him in the current Genshin Impact open-world and Spiral Abyss.

Edited by Atul S