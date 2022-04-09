Best Genshin Impact Ayato build guide: F2P and P2W options explained

Kamisato Ayato has enchanted the Genshin Impact community since his debut in the 2.6 patch update.

The head of the Kamisato Clan is truly a unique and valuable asset for many teams. With his versatile kit and fast-paced style of DPS, Ayato has quickly grabbed his place in many Spiral Abyss teams and has made his mark on the current meta.

The new patch update also introduced a new artifact domain that drops Ayato’s signature weapon. However, he is not picky with his artifacts and can take advantage of many other artifacts for his builds.

This article will discuss everything players need to about F2P builds and P2W builds for Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Best artifacts, and weapons for Kamisato Ayato build (F2P & P2W options)

Kamisato Ayato idle animation (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kamisato Ayato is a Hydro Sword user with a versatile set of abilities, making it possible to build him for both off-field and on-field playstyle.

Ayato's elemental skill changes his stance and increases his normal attack speed, allowing him to do three combo attacks in a single duration. These attacks are infused with Hydro to deal maximum Hydro damage.

Ayato can make a total of 15 rapid attacks without his elemental burst and other speed buffs. Players should focus on his elemental skill if they want to build Ayato to be the main damage dealer or on-field enabler.

Genshin Impact players who want to play Ayato as an off-field damage dealer and Hydro enabler can focus on his Elemental Burst. With a duration of 18 seconds, Ayato has the longest elemental burst duration and burst animation in Genshin Impact, as it will rain Hydro droplets inside his AoE.

With an 80 Energy cost, Ayato does not face energy issues due to his Passive talent, as he can generate particles for himself when he is not on the field.

Kamisto Ayato has crit damage, as his ascension stat can have 88.4% crit damage when he ascends to level 80/90. Hence, Genshin Impact players will not have a tough time investing in their desired Ayato builds.

Like his playstyle, Ayato is very flexible with his artifacts as well. Currently, Ayato can take advantage of four artifacts so players will already have 2-piece sets ready for him.

The best Genshin Impact artifacts for Kamisato Ayato are as follows:

Echoes of an Offering - This is the signature artifact set for Ayato which was also introduced in the latest 2.6 patch update. This is the first time the proc system has been added to Genshin Impact.

2-piece set bonus: Attack + 18%

4-piece set bonus: When a character hit enemies with normal attacks, there is a 36% chance to gain a stack which will increase the normal attack damage by 70%. If the normal attack fails to trigger a stack, the odds of triggering a stack in the next normal attack will increase by 20%. This trigger can happen every 0.2 sec.

Gladiator’s Finale - A great option for building Ayato as he can take advantage of both the set bonuses. This is an artifact set that players may already have in abundance.

2-piece set bonus: Attack + 18%

4-piece set bonus: If the character equipping this uses a Sword, Polarem, or Claymore, then they will have their normal attack damage increased by 35%.

Heart of Depth (HOD) - Players can opt for HOD pieces if they want to focus more on elemental damage.

2-piece set bonus: Hydro damage bonus + 18%

4-piece set bonus: When a character uses Elemental skill, Normal and charged attack damage will increase by 30% for the next 15 seconds.

Players building their Kamisato Ayato should aim for ATK%/Hydro DMG Bonus/ Crit main stats for any of his builds.

Kamisato Ayato with Amenoma Kageuchi (Image via Genshin Impact)

Though Ayato has his own signature sword named Haran Geppaku Futsu, he does not have a lot of choices when it comes to swords. The only F2P and P2W sword options available for Ayato are as follows:

F2P Options

Amenoma Kageuchi (ATK 55.1%)

Blackcliff Longsword (Crit DMG 36.8%)

NOTE - Though Blackcliff Longsword has been added to the F2P option, players will have to pull enough times to collect enough Masterless Starglitters to get this weapon in exchange.

P2W Options

Haran Geppaku Futsu (Crit Rate 33.1%)

Primordial Jade Cutter (Crit Rate 36.8%)

Mistsplitter Reforged (Crit DMG 44.1%)

The Black Sword (Crit Rate 27.6%)

Kamisato Ayato is a great addition to Elemental-based and Reaction damage-based teams. His rapid Hydro application makes him valuable to Perma-freeze and Electro-charged teams.

Kamisato Ayato’s banner will be available till April 19, 2022, so players still have 10 more days to summon him.

