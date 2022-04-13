5 best characters to build for Genshin Impact 2.7 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

The Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact is a great way to earn consistent amounts of Primogems. The highest floors of the Spiral Abyss are extremely difficult to clear unless players have invested properly in their characters.

Having the right character for the team can bring huge advantages inside the Spiral Abyss. Recent 2.7 leaks have revealed new Spiral Abyss lineup changes. This includes changes in the enemy lineup on Floor 11 and Floor 12. There is no doubt that the new 2.7 Floor 12 is going to be another DPS check for the players.

This article will guide all players on which five characters should be in their plans before Genshin Impact 2.7. With this lineup, they could take advantage of the new Spiral Abyss.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Just to be clear, this doesn't affect the 2.7 Abyss.



Blessing 1 - CA buffs

Blessing 2 - Swirl buffs and Def Decrease

Blessing 3 - NA, CA and Plunging buffs



5 best Genshin Impact characters to build for 2.7 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

The leaks have also revealed the Abyssal Blessing of the Moon and the Floor 11 Leyline disorder. Players can take a look at the image below to see the Abyssal Blessings and prepare their characters accordingly.

2.7 Spiral Abyss Blessings (Image via Genshin Impact)

It can be seen from the blessings that a lot of the characters who use their elemental skills as the main source of their damage will have an advantage in the new Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel



Damage dealt by claymore-wielding characters increased by 75%. Gahei @GrepoGG @Genshin_Intel Do you have info abt abyss in 2.7? Specially F11 leyline disorder @Genshin_Intel Do you have info abt abyss in 2.7? Specially F11 leyline disorder 2.7 Spiral Abyss Floor 11 leyline disorder:Damage dealt by claymore-wielding characters increased by 75%. twitter.com/GrepoGG/status… 2.7 Spiral Abyss Floor 11 leyline disorder:Damage dealt by claymore-wielding characters increased by 75%. twitter.com/GrepoGG/status…

Here are the top five characters that players can focus on to take advantage of the 2.7 Spiral Abyss blessings.

5) Arataki Itto

Arataki Itto (Image via Genshin Impact)

The current 2.6 Spiral Abyss does not favor any Geo-characters but the new 2.7 Spiral Abyss will see a change in that as Arataki Itto can make a comeback.

With leaks indicating an upcoming Itto festival and the arrival of Kuki Shinobu, it is safe to assume that Arataki Itto will return to feature banners and exploit the Spiral Abyss blessing that is tailored-made to provide an advantage to banner-featured characters.

The increased claymore damage on Floor 11 will definitely be a great boost to Itto’s damage. The other blessing will allow him to dish out more damage through his Elemental Skills and Burst.

4) Bennett

Bennett (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bennett is one of the most consistently used characters in Spiral Abyss for support. It has come to a point where players even consider him broken since how useful he is despite being a four-star character.

With his ability to apply strong Pyro application, great particle generation, and excellent healing from his Elemental Burst, Bennett can be the one-stop character to support all the members of the team.

It is a must to equip Bennett with a 4-piece set of Noblesse Oblige since he can heal his elemental bursts and provide ATK buffs from the artifacts set bonuses.

3) Xingqiu

Xingqiu (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xingqiu is an excellent support character who is popular for his fast Hydro application and trigger reactions to deal massive damage.

Even as a sub-DPS, Xingqiu can provide a sufficient amount of healing from his Elemental Skill which is also a great way to generate particles for his burst. His shield also has an additional feature to absorb incoming attacks to allow the active characters to keep dealing damage.

Players participating in the current Genshin Imapact’s 2.6 flagship event can get their hands on a free copy of Xingqiu.

2) Yoimiya

Yoimiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yoimiya can be a force to reckon with when paired with the right party members. Her Elemental Skill can amplify her normal attacks and infuse them with fire to deal Pyro damage.

Yoimiya’s Elemental Burst on the other hand, can mark enemies and deal Pyro damage at intervals. When the marked enemy dies, the mark will jump to the nearest foe to inflict damage until the burst duration is up.

If paired with great supports such as Xingqiu, Fischl, Ayato, and many more, Yoimiya can also deal extremely high reactionary damage.

1) Hutao

Hutao (Image via Genshin Impact)

It is no surprise Hutao has been added to this list. Hutao has been able to power creep a lot of the Pyro DPS since her release and has taken a lot of spots in the Spiral Abyss teams.

Unlike other characters, Hutao sacrifices a portion of her health to amplify her attacks and infuses them with Pyro to do extremely high Pyro damage. The multipliers on both of her Elemental skills and bursts are some of the highest in Genshin Impact at level 10.

She is one of the perfect characters that players can use in the new 2.7 Spiral Abyss to exploit the Abyssal blessing. Not only does she rely on her Elemental skills to deal the most amount of damage, she can also do nuke damage with her elemental burst through Vaporize or Melt reactions.

