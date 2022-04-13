5 best weapons for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayaka has been dubbed one of the strongest DPS in Genshin Impact, especially when equipped with the Blizzard Strayer artifact set. Players can entirely focus on farming her Crit Damage percentage through sub-stats or weapons with the said artifact.

Ayaka's banner is just around the corner, and players can start farming for her materials and artifacts and can focus on picking the best weapon for her. In Genshin Impact, there are many swords that are suitable for Ayaka as a damage dealer. Here's a list of weapons that work best for Kamisato Ayaka in the game.

Genshin Impact: Top 5 Swords for Kamisato Ayaka

1) Mistsplitter Reforged

Mistsplitter Reforged in Genshin Impact is Ayaka's signature weapon and the best-in-slot for Ayaka. Besides having the highest base attack among other swords, it further increases Ayaka's Crit Damage by 44.1% at the maximum level.

By maintaining the weapon's stack, Ayaka can also get an 8%/16%/28% Elemental damage bonus from the passive skill. Players can earn one stack by dealing Elemental DMG through Normal Attack, performing Elemental Burst, and when the wielder has less than 100% Energy.

2) Primordial Jade Cutter

Despite Primordial Jade Cutter's base attack at Lv. 90 being relatively low, it gives a 44.1% Crit Rate, which is highly desirable for any DPS character. The weapon's passive skill also increases the wielder's HP by 20% on Refinement Rank 1, and provides an Attack bonus based on 1.2% of the max HP. If players give Ayaka the Primordial Jade Cutter, she won't need any additional Crit Rate.

3) Summit Shaper

Summit Shaper is a fairly uncommon option, requiring players to couple Ayaka with a dedicated Genshin Impact shielder capable of 100% shield uptime. So far, Zhongli, Thoma, and Diona with a Sacrificial Bow are the only characters who can do this. Diona could possibly be the best pairing for Ayaka as they can both trigger Cryo Resonance.

Aside from the staggering 49.6% Attack from its sub-stat, players can gain another 40% via its passive. Given Ayaka's strong base stats, this will eventually add up to a significant amount.

4) Amenoma Kageuchi

Ayaka's greatest F2P choice is Amenoma Kageuchi. In Genshin Impact, you can get this weapon by forging it. Its base attack is quite low, but the weapon compensates with a stronger attack sub-stat.

However, the main attraction here is its passive skill. Ayaka will gain one stack after utilizing her Elemental Skill that will last for 30 seconds, with a maximum of 3 stacks. The stacks will be consumed and each will replenish 6 Energy for Ayaka if she uses Elemental Burst.

5) Blackcliff Longsword

For F2P players, Blackcliff weapons are always a good choice. Blackcliff Longsword is ideal for Ayaka because of its Crit Damage sub-stat and attack-boosting passive.

It's easy for her to stack Crit Rate as a Cryo character, and her Crit Rate can be increased by 40% with Blizzard Strayer, and 15% more with Cryo Resonance. As a result, Ayaka has a free 60% Crit Rate, combining with 5% Crit from the base stat. All players must do to be effective is stack as much Crit Damage as they can.

Kamisato Ayaka's banner has been confirmed for an April 19 release, featuring Sayu, Razor, and Rosaria. Players who wish for a great Cryo DPS should consider Ayaka as the first option due to her massive Elemental Burst damage.

Edited by Danyal Arabi