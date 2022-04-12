When is the next character banner coming to Genshin Impact 2.6?

Genshin Impact 2.6's next banner will be arriving in just a few days, and players will be able to wish on another powerful 5-star character. During the second half of this update, the younger Kamisato sibling Ayaka will be made available, and fans will be able to summon the powerful Frostflake Heron for their teams.

Ayaka hasn't been available to summon in quite a while, so players will definitely want to make sure they have enough Primogems when this banner goes live. Readers can find out more about this upcoming banner here.

Kamisato Ayaka banner rerun revealed for Genshin Impact 2.6

Daily Ayaka - 8 DAYS! @VeryBerryAyaka WE HAVE EXACTLY 10 DAYS TILL AYAKA RERUN! How is everyone’s saving going? WE HAVE EXACTLY 10 DAYS TILL AYAKA RERUN! How is everyone’s saving going? https://t.co/muHvUEcaze

The second half of this new Genshin Impact update will feature Kamisato Ayaka for the first time since the release of Inazuma. Ayaka is a powerful 5-star Cryo sword character who can utilize some incredible skills and a powerful Elemental Burst to wipe out her foes.

Ayaka has featured consistently in the highest level content in the game including the Spiral Abyss, making her a great choice to pick up during this rerun. Players will be able to summon for Ayaka when her banner goes live on April 19, 2022.

This gives fans a few more days to prepare for her release, with Ayaka coming in just around a week. Ayaka requires a ton of materials from Inazuma to fully ascend, and fans who have been farming for Ayato will notice an overlap in their items. Luckily, they are pretty easy to acquire with the right path, and fans won't have a tough time collecting all of her necessary ascension materials.

Ayaka receives great gains from each ascension, so fans will want to make sure they get her to the max level as soon as they can.

Den✨ | 📌 Treasure Edit @Denkyutify hElp my Ayaka does more damage than my Keqing and she isn’t fully maxed yet hElp my Ayaka does more damage than my Keqing and she isn’t fully maxed yet 😭😭 https://t.co/q7U8kgLEPW

Ayaka can dish out an incredible amount of Cryo damage, and she fits into some of the game's strongest teams. Her Elemental Burst is one of the strongest bursts in all of Genshin Impact and can shred through enemies with ease.

Ayaka is an incredible addition to any team roster and can function well with both F2P (free to play) and P2W (pay to win) builds.

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star banner will include Kamisato Ayaka, and fans won't want to miss out when it goes live in just a few days.

