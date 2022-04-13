Genshin Impact 2.6 Ayaka banner 4-star characters and weapons leaked

The second half of Genshin Impact version 2.6 will bring in Ayaka's first rerun banner. She is easily one of the most popular characters in the game, and her popularity has increased ever since Ayato was introduced as a five-star Hydro DPS unit.

Ayaka's rerun will be a standalone banner, meaning that players won't get to wish on a character event wish-2 banner. Accordingly, there is a lot of curiosity regarding the second weapon that will be featured alongside Ayaka's signature weapon in the weapon banner.

Leakers have finally revealed Ayaka's banner, and here's everything to know about it.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayaka banner's four-star characters revealed

Reliable leaker and Reddit user u/G4kky leaked Ayato's promotional artwork ahead of the Genshin Impact 2.5 Special Program.

Now, u/G4kky has posted some images on the r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit, which show Ayaka alongside Rosaria, Razor, and Sayu in a banner. This implies that Ayaka's upcoming banner will feature these four-star characters.

Rosaria is a solid Cryo support unit that is heavily used with Ayaka. Razor has returned after a long time, but he's definitely one of the best damage dealers in HoYoverse's action RPG. Last but not least, Sayu is a great four-star Anemo ninja who can heal party members.

The leaked images by u/G4kky have been posted on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord server as well, which is enough to assert that the leak is credible. Regardless, readers must take this information with a grain of salt, as banners are always subject to change until they officially arrive.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal Ayaka's weapon banner

It is no surprise that the weapon banner in the second half of the 2.6 update will feature the Mistplitter Reforged. It is the signature five-star weapon for Ayaka with a Crit DMG sub-stat.

ciel @ch0ngyunbby RAZOR ON AYAKA BANNER???? DOES IT MEAN I CAN FINALLY HAVE RAZOR?????? RAZOR ON AYAKA BANNER???? DOES IT MEAN I CAN FINALLY HAVE RAZOR?????? https://t.co/pLktcXQ2nL

However, along with that, players will also be able to wish for The Unforged Claymore. It has an ATK sub-stat that favors shielded characters. The Unforged is clearly not the most versatile five-star weapon, and players aren't big fans of it.

The featured four-star weapons in the Epitome Invocation banner will be:

Favonius Codex (Catalyst)

Favonius Bow (Bow)

Favonius Sword (Sword)

Favonius Lance (Polearm)

The Bell (Claymore)

The Favonius series of weapons are great for support characters, but The Bell is arguably one of the worst weapons in Genshin Impact.

The Irodori festival is currently underway, and travelers can collect a ton of Primogems through the Hues of the Violet Garden event. After that, they can look forward to the return of the aforementioned characters.

Edited by Danyal Arabi