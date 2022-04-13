7 best Discord servers for gaming

Discord servers have been a great way to connect with others in recent times, especially for gamers. The servers constitute easy-to-use functions, a variety of channels, chat and calling features, and much more.

Therefore, it won't be an exaggeration to say that specific Discord servers help users with similar interests form a virtual community.

Since its release in May 2015, Discord has provided a platform for various genres, but gamers contribute a large chunk of members in several communities. Discord has been a mode of sharing and acquiring information from developers and fellow gamers regarding tips and tricks while also using the platform to enter esports tournaments.

Note: In the following list, the frontrunners in the gaming section will be listed as there is no other way to decide which server is the best in the genre. The following list is not in particular and reflects the writer's opinion.

Listing the best Discord servers for gaming in 2022

To find an appropriate server for themselves, users can tap on the explore tab and choose their desired communities like gaming, music, entertainment, education, etc. The following list includes the top seven gaming Discord servers:

1) Genshin Impact Official

Members: 900k (full) {as of April 12}

The Discord server for HoYoverse's wildly popular open-world RPG, Genshin Impact, is the first entry on this list. Genshin Impact Official server rarely opens for members, as it almost always remains full, and fans sometimes have to wait for days to get an opportunity to enter the server.

Gamers often join alternate Discord servers in the meantime. The game's official server often provides information regarding leaks, events, and live streams, while users can interact with fellow travelers to talk more about Genshin Impact.

There are many other channels that users can explore to find out more.

2) Valorant

Members: 795,996 (as of April 12)

Riot Games' Valorant is inching closer to hitting 800k members on Discord as its server is among the most popular in the gaming community. The server keeps its members updated with the latest news on the game's esports scene.

Players can also engage with one another in a discussion about gameplay and leaks, while there are specific channels for fanart and agents. Apart from that, developers also stream tournaments, with the latest being VCT Masters Reykjavík.

3) Minecraft

Members: 800k (full) {as of April 12}

One of the most streamed games globally, Minecraft's community on Discord boasts 800k members. Like Genshin Impact, Minecraft's community is also among the Discord servers that remain full most of the time, so gamers will have to keep trying to get in.

There are several discussion channels on the server dedicated to builds, skins, survival, fanart, and more. Members can also participate in various off-topic discussions while getting updated with new Minecraft content.

4) Official Fortnite

Members: 812,978 (as of April 12)

Fortnite is another wildly popular multi-platform game on this list, with its community being one of the biggest Discord servers. Apart from the game's news, fans can come across several polls related to Fortnite, apart from the general chat feature.

The server, much like other communities on this list, boasts a variety of channels ranging from tactical discussions and competitive scenes, to fanart and community updates. Members can also use specific channels on the Official Fortnite server to report bugs and other issues in the game.

5) Apex Legends

Members: 661,742 (as of April 12)

The fifth entry on this list of the best gaming Discord servers is Apex Legends' community, which has over 661k members. The Apex Legends discord server doesn't have anything unique compared to the other servers on this list.

However, it is the biggest community for EA's flagship BR shooter game. Players can serve to find teammates for themselves, take part in giveaways, and even connect to Apex Legends' tech support regarding a relevant issue.

6) MrBeast Gaming

Members: 800k (as of April 12)

MrBeast is currently among the most popular YouTubers, as he has grown tenfold in recent years. His multiple channels feature a variety of content, including vlogs, gaming videos, challenges, collaborations, and whatnot.

His official gaming discord seems like an extension to his YouTube channel, as it doesn't feature many channels apart from general chat and challenges. Players can register for Minecraft-related challenges and discuss the same in one of the biggest gaming discord servers.

7) Roblox

Members: 790,516 (as of April 12)

The final entry on this list is the official discord server for Roblox, the online gaming platform that has been famous for years. Like MrBeast Gaming, Roblox's server is also relatively low on variety.

Players get official and unofficial updates and connectivity issues within the Roblox community. However, there are channels for support and FAQs that users can use if they face any issues.

