VCT 2022 Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik: Complete schedule, where to watch, and more

VCT 2022 Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik and fans are eagerly waiting for the action to start. Riot is ready to host the first international Valorant LAN event of the year later this week in Reykjavik, Iceland. The tournament will commence on April 10, 2022, and will continue until April 24, 2022.

Top teams around the globe will travel to Iceland for the event and will represent their region there. All twelve qualified teams will compete there to become the first International Valorant Champion of the year.

Everything to know about the VCT 2022 Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik

With less than a week to go before the first international VCT LAN event, Riot has already revealed the format and schedule of the VCT 2022 Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik. Here is everything to know about the upcoming event.

Qualified Teams

A total of 12 teams qualified for the event. Four of them directly qualified for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs to secure top positions in their regional VCT Challengers. The other eight will start their journey from the group stage.

Here are all the teams who have traveled to Iceland for the VCT 2022 Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik:

Playoffs

G2 Esports (Runners-up of EMEA Stage 1 Challengers)

The Guard (Champions of NA Stage 1 Challengers)

Paper Rex (Champions of APAC Stage 1 Challengers)

Loud (Champions of BR Stage 1 Challengers)

Group stage

Fnatic (Second runners-up of EMEA Stage 1 Challengers)

Team Liquid (Third runners-up of EMEA Stage 1 Challengers, replacing champions FunPlus Phoenix)

OpTic Gaming (Runners-up of NA Stage 1 Challengers)

XERXIA Esports (Runners-up of APAC Stage 1 Challengers)

KRU Esports (Champions of LATAM Stage 1 Challengers)

Ninjas in Pyjamas ( Champions of SA Stage-1 Last Chance Qualifier)

DRX (Champions of KR Stage 1 Challengers)

Zeta Division (Champions of Japan Stage 1 Challengers)

Format

The eight qualified teams for the group stage are divided into two groups. Teams will be playing a double-elimination format in their respective groups. The top two teams from each group will make their way through to the playoffs and join the other four previously qualified teams there.

Here's how the groups are divided:

Group A

Fnatic (EMEA)

Ninjas in Pyjamas (BR)

DRX (KR)

Zeta Division (JP)

Group B

OpTic Gaming (NA)

XERXIA (APAC)

KRÜ Esports (LATAM)

Team Liquid (EMEA

Schedule:

Here is the complete schedule for the upcoming VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik:

Group-Stage Schedule:

Day 1

DRX vs Zeta Division - Match A2 - 10 April 2022 (8.00 PDT/ 15:00 GMT/ 0:00 JST/20:30 IST)

- Match A2 - 10 April 2022 (8.00 PDT/ 15:00 GMT/ 0:00 JST/20:30 IST) KRU Esports vs Team Liquid - Match B2 - 10 April 2022 (11.00 PDT/ 18:00 GMT/ 3:00 JST/23:30 IST)

- Match B2 - 10 April 2022 (11.00 PDT/ 18:00 GMT/ 3:00 JST/23:30 IST) OpTic Gaming vs XERXIA Esports - Match B1 - 10 April 2022 (14.00 PDT/ 21:00 GMT/ 6:00 JST/2:30 IST Next Day)

Day 2

Fnatic vs Ninjas in Pyjamas - Match A1 - 11 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST)

- Match A1 - 11 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST) TBD - Match B3 - 11 April 2022 (13.00 PDT/ 20:00 GMT/ 9:00 JST/1:30 IST Next Day)

Day 3:

TBD - Match A3 - 12 April 2022 (8.00 PDT/ 15:00 GMT/ 0:00 JST/20:30 IST)

- Match A3 - 12 April 2022 (8.00 PDT/ 15:00 GMT/ 0:00 JST/20:30 IST) TBD - Match B4- 12 April 2022 (11.00 PDT/ 18:00 GMT/ 3:00 JST/23:30 IST)

- Match B4- 12 April 2022 (11.00 PDT/ 18:00 GMT/ 3:00 JST/23:30 IST) TBD - Match A4 - 12 April 2022 (14.00 PDT/ 21:00 GMT/ 6:00 JST/2:30 IST Next Day)

Day 4

TBD - Match B5 - 13 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST)

- Match B5 - 13 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST) TBD - Match A5 - 13 April 2022 (13.00 PDT/ 20:00 GMT/ 9:00 JST/1:30 IST Next Day)

Playoffs Schedule:

Day 5

TBD - Upper Bracket Round 1 - 14 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST)

- Upper Bracket Round 1 - 14 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST) TBD - Upper Bracket Round 1 - 14 April 2022 (13.00 PDT/ 20:00 GMT/ 9:00 JST/1:30 IST Next Day)

Day 6

TBD - Upper Bracket Round 1 - 15 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST)

- Upper Bracket Round 1 - 15 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST) TBD - Upper Bracket Round 1 - 15 April 2022 (13.00 PDT/ 20:00 GMT/ 9:00 JST/1:30 IST Next Day)

Day 7

TBD - Lower Bracket Round 1 - 16 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST)

- Lower Bracket Round 1 - 16 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST) TBD - Lower Bracket Round 1 - 16 April 2022 (13.00 PDT/ 20:00 GMT/ 9:00 JST/1:30 IST Next Day)

Day 8

TBD - Upper Bracket Round 2 - 17 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST)

- Upper Bracket Round 2 - 17 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST) TBD - Upper Bracket Round 2 - 17 April 2022 (13.00 PDT/ 20:00 GMT/ 9:00 JST/1:30 IST Next Day)

Day 9

TBD - Lower Bracket Round 2 - 18 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST)

- Lower Bracket Round 2 - 18 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST) TBD - Lower Bracket Round 2 - 18 April 2022 (13.00 PDT/ 20:00 GMT/ 9:00 JST/1:30 IST Next Day)

Day 10

TBD - Upper Final - 22 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST)

- Upper Final - 22 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST) TBD - Lower Semi-final - 22April 2022 (13.00 PDT/ 20:00 GMT/ 9:00 JST/1:30 IST Next Day)

Day 11

TBD - Lower Final - 23 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST)

Day 12

TBD - Grand-Final - 24 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST)

Where to watch:

All VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik matches will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour media platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.

