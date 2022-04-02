×
With Ninjas in Pyjamas securing the final slot, here are all the teams qualified for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik

All qualified teams for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Apr 02, 2022 01:40 PM IST
Feature

Ninjas in Pyjamas became the final team to secure their slot in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik last night. The Brazilian side defeated Chile's Leviatan in the SA Stage-1 Last Chance Qualifier and confirmed their tickets to Iceland.

Ninjas in Pyjamas was the runner-up of the BR Stage-1 Challengers, while Leviathan finished second in the LATAM Stage-1 Challengers. The two teams faced each other in a best-of-five series last night at the SA Stage-1 Last Chance Qualifier and the Brazilian side came out victorious by securing a flawless victory with a 3-0 scoreline.

FINAL SLOT = SECURED!The winning moment and celebration for @NIPBR!#VALORANTMasters https://t.co/xdXSaR8zZZ

With this win, Ninjas in Pyjamas became the final team to secure their slot in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik. The team will now travel to Iceland to represent its region for the first time at an international LAN event.

VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik will start from April 10, 2022:

The VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik is set to commence on April 10, 2022 and will continue until April 24, 2022. The 12 top teams from different regions will travel to Iceland and compete against each other. Here is the regional slot distribution for the Reykjavik Masters:

  • Three slots for EMEA
  • Two slots for NA
  • Two slots for APAC (APAC region will include South East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania)
  • One slot for BR
  • One slot for LATAM
  • One slot for SA (LATAM and Brazil will compete for a second slot before each Masters)
  • One slot for Korea
  • One slot for Japan
The international stage is set. These 12 teams will fight for glory at #VALORANTMasters, starting April 10! https://t.co/zpBVPp1Y9U

Here are all the teams who will travel to Iceland to participate in the first international Valorant LAN event of this year:

  • G2 Esports (Runners-up of EMEA Stage 1 Challengers)
  • Fnatic (Second runners-up of EMEA Stage 1 Challengers)
  • Team Liquid (Third runners-up of EMEA Stage 1 Challengers, replacing champions FunPlus Phoenix)
  • The Guard (Champions of NA Stage 1 Challengers)
  • OpTic Gaming (Runners-up of NA Stage 1 Challengers)
  • Paper Rex (Champions of APAC Stage 1 Challengers)
  • Xerxia Esports (Runners-up of APAC Stage 1 Challengers)
  • Loud (Champions of BR Stage 1 Challengers)
  • KRU Esports (Champions of LATAM Stage 1 Challengers)
  • Ninjas in Pyjamas ( Champions of SA Stage-1 Last Chance Qualifier)
  • DRX (Champions of KR Stage 1 Challengers)
  • Zeta Division (Champions of Japan Stage 1 Challengers)
Fans are eagerly waiting for the event to start. All the matches in this event will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel.

Edited by Mayank Shete
