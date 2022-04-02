Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik: Groups, schedule, where to watch, and more

With the conclusion of the VCT Challengers events in each region, 12 of the best teams in Valorant will engage in an exciting series of matchups to determine the winners of the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik.

Riot Games has revealed the Group Stage matchups for the upcoming mega tournament as leading rosters from all parts of the world prepare for their first LAN event of the year. The Masters Reykjavik is scheduled from April 10 to 24.

Riot released the tournament's roadmap earlier this week, detailing its format and structure. With the Group Stage draws and schedule in place, Valorant's global audience can look forward to two weeks of gripping matchups at the upcoming Masters: Reykjavik.

Group stage and match schedule announced for VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik

Valorant's seven unique regions will send a combined 12 teams to the upcoming tournament.

Top-seeded sides from the regions of EMEA, NA, APAC, and SA (BR+LATAM Playoffs) will get a direct entry to the tournament's second stage (double elimination bracket). The remaining teams from the regions above will compete in a double-elimination Group Stage along with sides from other regions.

The final eight teams will engage in a double-elimination format to compete for VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik crown. Here are the twelve teams who have qualified for the tournament:

G2 Esports (Runners-up of EMEA Stage 1 Challengers)

Fnatic (Second runners-up of EMEA Stage 1 Challengers)

Team Liquid (Third runners-up of EMEA Stage 1 Challengers, replacing champions FunPlus Phoenix)

The Guard (Champions of NA Stage 1 Challengers)

OpTic Gaming (Runners-up of NA Stage 1 Challengers)

Paper Rex (Champions of APAC Stage 1 Challengers)

Xerxia Esports (Runners-up of APAC Stage 1 Challengers)

Loud (Champions of BR Stage 1 Challengers)

KRU Esports (Champions of LATAM Stage 1 Challengers)

Ninjas in Pyjamas ( Champions of SA Stage-1 Last Chance Qualifier)

DRX (Champions of KR Stage 1 Challengers)

Zeta Division (Champions of Japan Stage 1 Challengers)

Group Stage

While teams are split into groups of four, their Group Stage draws are based on a combination of factors: the team's final standings at the VCT Stage 1 Challengers and the competition within their region.

The Group Stage draws for the Masters Reykjavik is as such:

Group A

Fnatic (EMEA)

Ninjas in Pyjamas (BR)

DRX (KR)

Zeta Division (JP)

Group B

OpTic Gaming (NA)

XERXIA (APAC)

KRÜ Esports (LATAM)

Team Liquid (EMEA)

Riot has disclosed the matchups for the Group Stage's opening fixtures. The remaining games will depend on the outcome of the matches listed below.

Group A

Fnatic vs Ninjas in Pyjamas

DRX vs Zeta Division

Group B

OpTic Gaming vs XERXIA

KRÜ Esports vs Team Liquid

Schedule

Riot has also released a schedule for the entire tournament.

Sunday, April 10 - 8.00 am PDT (Group Play)

Monday, April 11 - 10.00 am PDT (Group Play)

Tuesday, April 12 - 8.00 am PDT (Group Play)

Wednesday, April 13 - 10.00 am PDT (Group Play)

Thursday, April 14 - 10.00 am PDT (Bracket Stage)

Friday, April 15 - 10.00 am PDT (Bracket Stage)

Saturday, April 16 - 10.00 am PDT (Bracket Stage)

Sunday, April 17 - 10.00 am PDT (Bracket Stage)

Monday, April 18 - 10.00 am PDT (Bracket Stage)

Friday, April 22 - 10.00 am PDT (Bracket Stage)

Saturday, April 23 - 10.00 am PDT (Lower Finals)

Sunday, April 24 - 10.00 am PDT (Finals)

Two entire weeks of matchups will conclude with the tournament's Grand Finals, scheduled for April 24.

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts worldwide can tune into VCT's official handles across Twitch and YouTube to watch teams compete in the Masters Reykjavik. Watch parties held in association with VCT are also expected to broadcast the event live in various regional languages.

