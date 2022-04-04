Valorant releases new cinematic for upcoming VCT 2022 Masters Reykjavik

Preparations for the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters are underway. Twelve of the best Valorant organizations from all over the world are scheduled to convene for their first LAN event of the year from April 10 - 24 in Reykavik, Iceland.

After the conclusion of Stage 1 Challengers events in every region, Riot Games disclosed their roadmap for the tournament, detailing the draws and schedule for the teams. They followed up by releasing a brand new cinematic for the event titled "Become the Nightmare".

Riot Games rarely disappoint when amusing their audience with an entertaining cinematic. Like each of the Masters events in VCT 2021, a new cinematic was released to get the audience hyped up for the upcoming Masters: Reykjavik.

New cinematic released for VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavik

Valorant, in its two years of existence, has been embellished with a plethora of entertaining cinematic and visual content to help the developers connect with the audience interactively. The newly released cinematic for the Masters: Reykjavik serves its purpose of appealing to the audience and getting them excited for the upcoming tournament.

Unlike previous cinematics, "Become the Nightmare" goes down an eerie road and carries fear and darkness as its main theme. The 2-minute video explores the emotions of fear as the participants embark on a journey to become the number one team in Valorant.

While returning teams will be facing pressure to play under major expectations, the new entrants of the tournament will be under pressure to perform in the first LAN event of their career.

Teams from 7 different regions are set to compete in the Masters: Reykjavik, which is scheduled to start on April 10. The Group Stage will conclude on April 13, after which the double-elimination bracket kicks in. April 23 and 24 will witness the Upper Finals and Grand Final showdown, where the VCT Masters winner will be crowned.

Here are the 12 teams that will be competing in the tournament:

The Guard (NA)

OpTic Gaming (NA)

G2 Esports (EMEA)

Fnatic (EMEA)

Team Liquid (EMEA)

Paper Rex (APAC)

XERXIA (APAC)

KRU Esports (LATAM)

LOUD (BR)

Ninjas in Pyjamas (BR)

ZETA DIVISION (JP)

DRX (KR)

With the elimination of Sentinels (NA), Gambit Esports (EMEA) and Acend (EMEA), the upcoming Masters: Reykjavik will have a first-time VCT winner as the champions.

