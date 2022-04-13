How to join Genshin Impact 2.8 Beta: Deadline and more details

Genshin Impact 2.8's beta signups have begun.

Players have the opportunity to take part in the game's newest beta version before it officially goes live. This will allow them to see new characters early, along with new events, missions, and areas.

A game's beta stages can reveal a ton about what's to come. It is important for beta testers to work out any issues and fix bugs before the newest version of the game goes live.

Genshin Impact 2.8: How to sign up for the beta

For that version, Heizou is expected to be an Anemo character who has a Jitte as a secondary weapon.



The return of the archipelago is also expected in that version.



Genshin Impact 2.8's beta signups have started, and there are thousands of players vying to get a spot in the newest version of the game.

Signing up for this beta is easy, but getting in can be tough. Players are randomly chosen, and the pool of applicants is enormous.

Still, fans will definitely want to sign up, as getting in will give them a sneak peek at the latest content coming to the game.

To sign up for the beta, players must be a part of the game's official Discord server. They also need to have a verified Discord account. Players can get this by linking their phone numbers.

From there, players can head to the #genshin-announcements channel and click on the 2.8 beta signup form. They will then need to fill out a form and submit it.

Players will have to fill out a ton of different things in the form, including their:

Spiral Abyss completion

Adventure Rank level

In-game UID

Discord Tag

Country of Residence

Full Legal Name

Players must answer all of these questions truthfully. They will be verified once they are selected to be part of the beta.

If players spread information collected during the beta, their accounts will be banned.

The deadline for the applications is Friday, April 15th, at 10 PM EST, so players should definitely sign up for it as soon as possible.

The toughest part of getting into the beta is unfortunately being a part of the game's official Discord. It has over 800,000 active members and is constantly full.

Still, players will want to test their luck and try to get in, as members often leave and join, making new spots available.

Those who want to get a sneak peek at the game's newest content, including characters like Shikanoin Heizou, will definitely want to sign up for this beta.

Genshin Impact's latest beta signups will only be available for a few days, so fans should make sure they sign up before the deadline.

