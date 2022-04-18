The Firmiana Leaf Falls Genshin Impact quest: How to activate and complete

The Firmiana Leaf Falls is one of the latest Story Quests in Genshin Impact. It was introduced with the 2.6 update, and revolves around the newly introduced Ayato.

Interestingly, The Firmiana Leaf Falls is a prerequisite quest for the Hues of the Violet Garden event. This is primarily because Ayato is featured in the event's quests, and to get the best story experience, it is more reasonable to complete his story quest first.

Xlice @XliceTV just finished ayato story quest...



what a wickedly dazzling character, absolutely impeccable writing just finished ayato story quest...what a wickedly dazzling character, absolutely impeccable writing

Here's a quick guide for players to unlock and complete the Firmiana Leaf Falls story quest.

Requirements to unlock The Firmiana Leaf Falls quest in Genshin Impact

Travelers must fulfill all of these criteria to unlock The Firmiana Leaf Falls quest:

Have a Story Key

Complete Chapter II: Act III - Omnipresence Over Mortals

Complete Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter Act I, Reflections of Mortality

Complete a World Quest in Inazuma called Chisato's Letter

Reach Adventure Rank 40

If players are eligible to play The Firmiana Leaf Falls quest, they can head to the Quests section and then choose the Story Quests option. Ayato's image alongside the quest's name will be featured there and they can simply use one Story Key to unlock it.

dish @companiondish after finishing the ayato story quest, he has quickly risen to near the top of my most intimidating characters list after finishing the ayato story quest, he has quickly risen to near the top of my most intimidating characters list

The Firmiana Leaf Falls quest begins with the Traveler and Paimon running into Ippei and Shinnojou in Inazuma. They then get to know of a rumor about the Hiiragi and Kujou Clans and later meet Ayato to confirm its authenticity.

To avoid further spoilers, interested players can complete this rather easily by simply following the in-game instructions and using the navigate feature.

How to get a story key in Genshin Impact?

Story Keys will be available to players as soon as they reach Adventure Rank 26. They get one Story Key for completing 8 Daily Commissions, and a total of three keys can be stored at a time.

Story Quest Acts after Adventure Rank 32 such as The Firmiana Leaf can be unlocked with one Story Key, while the Hangout Event Acts require two Story Keys.

How to play Hues of Violet Garden event without completing the Firmiana Leaf Falls quest

It is worth noting that The Firmiana Leaf Falls is a prerequisite quest to begin the Hues of the Violet Garden event in Genshin Impact. However, there's a Quick Start option using which players can directly start the event.

The usage of this feature largely depends on the expectations of the players. While some travelers do not want to engage with Ayato before completing his Story Quest and prefer to progress according to the game's lore, others care more about Primogems, Crown of Insight, and other valuable rewards that will be cited throughout the event.

