Genshin Impact Floral Courtyard Day 3 guide

The Floral Courtyard is a simple event where Genshin Impact players try to adhere to a floral theme to create a beautiful arrangement of plants. The concept and core gameplay is simple, but some Travelers might still wish to have a guide written for them.

However, they should know that the game will reveal the answer to them once a minute passes. Here is what players will find out:

Base: Wild Laurel

Wild Laurel Floral Scene: Verdant Leaves in the Balmy Breeze

Verdant Leaves in the Balmy Breeze Front-left: Promise of Blue Skies (Short)

Promise of Blue Skies (Short) Front-center: Silhouette of the Wind's Reverie (Medium)

Silhouette of the Wind's Reverie (Medium) Front-right: Promise of Blue Skies (Short)

Promise of Blue Skies (Short) Back-left: Sunset Shadows (Medium)

Sunset Shadows (Medium) Back-center: Silhouette of the Wind's Reverie (Tall)

Silhouette of the Wind's Reverie (Tall) Back-right: Promise of Blue Skies (Medium)

Remember to click on "Save" to finish the Day 3 challenge for The Floral Courtyard event.

Genshin Impact guide: Floral Courtyard Day 3

Go to the empty pot near Fushizome to start The Floral Courtyard event (Day 3 in this case). If a player doesn't have the option to start this event, it's worth noting that timezone differences do affect which servers get access to it first. In this case, Americans have to wait longer than European players, who already wait longer than Asian players.

Past that minor hiccup for some Genshin Impact players is an otherwise easy event. One can scroll up to see the answer for:

"The jade leaves do repose, the flowers are born in the wind"

Or they can wait a minute and then click on "Check floral theme" to get the same answer. The rewards for The Floral Courtyard Day 3 are:

40 Primogems

30,000 Mora

1x Mountain Silhouettes Flower Vessel

5x Guide to Light

How The Floral Courtyard works in Genshin Impact

Waiting a minute isn't hard for most Genshin Impact players (Image via miHoYo)

All of the flowers the player gets for each section are the same. The important part is to select the right flower, and then select the Adjust Height feature. By default, all flowers will be tall. An example of clearing The Floral Courtyard Day 3 would go like this:

Start the event. Change the base to Wild Laurel. Select Floral Scene and change it to Verdant Leaves in the Balmy Breeze. Select Main Flower (Front-Left) and change it to Promise of Blue Skies. Go to Adjust Height/Tall and change it to Short. Select Main Flower (Front-Center) and change it to Silhouette of the Wind's Reverie. Go to Adjust Height/Tall and change it to Medium. Select Main Flower (Front-Right) and change it to Promise of Blue Skies. Go to Adjust Height/Tall and change it to Short. Select Main Flower (Back-Left) and change it to Sunset Shadows. Go to Adjust Height/Tall and change it to Medium. Select Main Flower (Back-Center) and change it to Silhouette of the Wind's Reverie. It will be tall by default, so there is no need to go Adjust Height. Select Main Flower (BackRight) and change it to Promise of Blue Skies. Go to Adjust Height/Tall and change it to Medium. Click on Save.

Genshin Impact players will now be finished with Day 3 of this event.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think this event is too easy? Yes No 0 votes so far