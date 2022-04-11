Genshin Impact Floral Courtyard guide (Day 1): How to construct Floral theme

Genshin Impact's Hues of the Violet Garden event has unlocked two new sets of gameplay today after players complete the World Quests. One of the new gameplay elements is The Floral Courtyard, where players will experience ikebana and create a Floral Courtyard.

To complete one challenge, Travelers need to choose the correct flower components based on the hints provided by the floral theme. If players can't solve the puzzle within the time limit, they will gain more hints and detailed guidance on how to complete the challenge. Once players successfully arrange the Floral Courtyard, they can place the decoration in their Serenitea Pot.

Floral Courtyard Day 1 guide in Genshin Impact's Hues of the Violent event

Talk to Fushizome to start the Floral Courtyard (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can start the challenge only after they complete the 'True Tales of the Violet Garden: Act 3' quest in the game. Once the quest is finished, they can talk to Fushizome near a teleport waypoint in Ritou.

The floral theme for the first challenge (Image via Genshin Impact)

The floral theme will be given to gamers once they finish talking to Fushizome. Players can open the page at any point in the challenge by clicking on the magnifying glass icon in the top right corner.

Adjust the line of sight for players (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the challenge starts, players will only see a vase in the distance. PC players can adjust the line of sight by adjusting the mouse's scroll wheel until they can see the whole base and flowers. Mobile and console players can check the bottom left corner of their screen to see how to adjust their line of sight. This option is critical to solving the Floral Courtyard.

The Floral Courtyard on the first day of the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers must choose the correct base, floral scene, and main flowers to complete the Floral Courtyard. They can follow the instructions below to pick the right options:

Base: Moonlight on Sand Floral Scene: Swaying Shion Main Flower (Front-Left): Champagne Bloom, and adjust to Short Main Flower (Front-Center): Champagne Bloom, and adjust to Medium Main Flower (Front-Right): Champagne Bloom, and adjust to Short Main Flower (Back-Left): Champagne Bloom, and adjust to Medium Main Flower (Back-Center): Champagne Bloom, and adjust to Tall Main Flower (Back-Right): Champagne Bloom, and adjust to Tall

Floral theme completed notification at the bottom of the screen (Image via HoYoverse)

Once players have completed the flower arrangement, they must click on the Save button to complete the challenge. If players have made a mistake, there will be no changes or notifications regarding the error in their Floral theme. Instead, they must meticulously retrace their steps, search for the wrong flower and adjust it to the correct one.

Although this simple ikebana event only takes a few minutes, it still provides players with 40 Primogems per stage and new furniture for their Serenitea Pot via rewards from the event page.

Edited by Danyal Arabi