All 5 Genshin Impact Fossil locations in The Chasm: Paleontological Investigation guide

There are five fossil locations for Genshin Impact players to find in the underground section of The Chasm in Paleontological Investigation. It doesn't matter which one they take a photo of first. All that matters is that you capture a picture of all five at some point.
They're also known as Strange Rocks. Completing Paleontological Investigation will give you the following rewards:
- 30 Primogems
- 60,000 Mora
- 200 Adventure EXP
It's worth noting that completing this quest and the Hydrological and Mycological Investigation quests will give players the Academia Recommendation Letter. Currently, this item is useless but may be valuable when the player travels to Sumeru.
All five fossil locations in The Chasm for Paleontological Investigation in Genshin Impact
1) Fossil #1
Use the eastern Teleport Waypoint in the Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel and head south. Eventually, you'll glide down to some wooden platforms where there are some Treasure Hoarders. Take care of these foes, and then head to the yellow glow in front of the Strange Rock to take a picture of it.
Taking at least one picture and talking to Khedive will start Paleontological Investigation.
This image should make it clear that the player is looking for walls with fossils embedded into them.
2) Fossil #2
Teleport to the northern Teleport Waypoint in The Chasm Main Mining Area, and head north to the second Strange Rock's location in Genshin Impact. This one will be near a pinkish-purplish crystal.
This Strange Rock resembles the last one. Similarly, you can go to the yellow glow and take a picture of this wall.
3) Fossil #3
This Strange Rock is the hardest to access since it requires players to use an Anemo character on an Anemo Monument to create some upward air. Otherwise, players can soar up to the top and find a Luxurious Chest here.
This Strange Rock is located on the other side of the area.
4) Fossil #4
There are only two more Strange Rocks to find in Genshin Impact's Paleontological Investigation. This one isn't too hard to find, as the player merely heads southwest of the Teleport Waypoint in the Underground Waterway.
It will be near some water, but there aren't any obstacles to accessing it like in the previous location.
5) Fossil #5
The final Strange Rock to find in Genshin Impact is in the southwestern part of The Chasm's underground map. It's west of The Glowing Narrows, to which players can take a Teleport Waypoint northwest of it. Afterward, they simply head southeast to find it.
Travelers should already be used to the formula by now. Once you take a photo of it, it's time to head back to Khedive to complete the Paleontological Investigation.