All 5 Genshin Impact Fossil locations in The Chasm: Paleontological Investigation guide

There are five fossil locations for Genshin Impact players to find in the underground section of The Chasm in Paleontological Investigation. It doesn't matter which one they take a photo of first. All that matters is that you capture a picture of all five at some point.

They're also known as Strange Rocks. Completing Paleontological Investigation will give you the following rewards:

30 Primogems

60,000 Mora

200 Adventure EXP

It's worth noting that completing this quest and the Hydrological and Mycological Investigation quests will give players the Academia Recommendation Letter. Currently, this item is useless but may be valuable when the player travels to Sumeru.

All five fossil locations in The Chasm for Paleontological Investigation in Genshin Impact

1) Fossil #1

This one is south of the eastern Teleport Waypoint in Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel (Image WoW Quests)

Use the eastern Teleport Waypoint in the Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel and head south. Eventually, you'll glide down to some wooden platforms where there are some Treasure Hoarders. Take care of these foes, and then head to the yellow glow in front of the Strange Rock to take a picture of it.

Taking at least one picture and talking to Khedive will start Paleontological Investigation.

What the first Strange Rock looks like (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

This image should make it clear that the player is looking for walls with fossils embedded into them.

2) Fossil #2

This one is northwest of the Teleport Waypoint in The Chasm Main Mining Area (Image via WoW Quests)

Teleport to the northern Teleport Waypoint in The Chasm Main Mining Area, and head north to the second Strange Rock's location in Genshin Impact. This one will be near a pinkish-purplish crystal.

What the second Strange Rock looks like (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

This Strange Rock resembles the last one. Similarly, you can go to the yellow glow and take a picture of this wall.

3) Fossil #3

This one west of the Underground Waterway (Image via WoW Quests)

This Strange Rock is the hardest to access since it requires players to use an Anemo character on an Anemo Monument to create some upward air. Otherwise, players can soar up to the top and find a Luxurious Chest here.

What the third Strange Rock looks like (Image via miHoYo)

This Strange Rock is located on the other side of the area.

4) Fossil #4

This one is southwest of the Underground Waterway's Teleport Waypoint (Image via taka gg)

There are only two more Strange Rocks to find in Genshin Impact's Paleontological Investigation. This one isn't too hard to find, as the player merely heads southwest of the Teleport Waypoint in the Underground Waterway.

What the fourth Strange Rock looks like (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

It will be near some water, but there aren't any obstacles to accessing it like in the previous location.

5) Fossil #5

This one is on the southwestern side of The Glowing Narrows (Image via WoW Quests)

The final Strange Rock to find in Genshin Impact is in the southwestern part of The Chasm's underground map. It's west of The Glowing Narrows, to which players can take a Teleport Waypoint northwest of it. Afterward, they simply head southeast to find it.

What the fifth Strange Rock looks like (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers should already be used to the formula by now. Once you take a photo of it, it's time to head back to Khedive to complete the Paleontological Investigation.

