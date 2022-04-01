Mycological Investigation in The Chasm: Genshin Impact quest guide

The Genshin Impact quest, Mycological Investigation in The Chasm, requires players to collect eight Starshrooms.

It's a simple quest, but it will reward Travelers with 20 Primogems for hardly any work. The gist of the quest is:

Talk to Khedive, who is east of The Glowing Narrows. Select "So, about these mushrooms..." Go through some dialogue. Collect eight Starshrooms. Return to Khedive.

That's the entirety of Mycological Investigation in The Chasm in a nutshell. The whole quest should only take Travelers a few minutes.

It's worth noting that Khedive also has other quests for the player to do, such as Hydrological Investigation in The Chasm.

Genshin Impact quest guide: How to complete Mycological Investigation in The Chasm

All Starshroom locations, according to miHoYo's interactive map (Image via miHoYo)

The underground mines contain more than eight Starshrooms, so Travelers will not have to worry about finding the items.

Apart from this quest, Starshrooms can only be used to heal characters for 300 HP each (no recipe currently uses them).

The primary location to farm Starshrooms is in The Glowing Narrows. It's close to Khedive's location, although Travelers can still choose to obtain Starshrooms elsewhere (such as near the Underground Waterways).

Starshrooms appear as yellow mushrooms in the Overworld, often near larger fungi. They can be collected like any other mushroom in Genshin Impact, so players don't have to worry about any gimmicks to obtain them.

Khedive gives the player several short hidden quests (Image via miHoYo)

Once the player obtains eight Starshrooms, they just need to return to Khedive to finish Mycological Investigation in The Chasm.

There is no short boss battle or anything else for the player to overcome. Returning to Khedive and talking to him will give players 20 Primogems.

Given how easy Mycological Investigation in The Chasm is, some Genshin Impact players might also wish to do other quests. Paleontological Investigation requires the player to take photos of several fossils in the underground mines. Meanwhile, Hydrological Investigation requires them to fish in the Underground Waterway to obtain a Strange Object.

It is worth noting that aside from Khedive's quests, there is another quest that can be started in close proximity, known as Lost in a Foreign Land.

If the player travels through The Glowing Narrows to collect the eight Starshrooms, they'll inevitably see an Isolated Electro Cicin Mage. Defeating it will start the Lost in a Foreign Land quest.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

LIVE POLL Q. What types of quests do you like more in Genshin Impact? Hard quests full of lore Easy quests just to earn Primogems 0 votes so far