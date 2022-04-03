All 5 Strange Rock locations in Genshin Impact: How to find fossils and complete Paleontological Investigation

Genshin Impact users must collect one photo of a Strange Rock to start Paleontological Investigation and need five to finish that quest. The quest itself consists of nothing but players taking five pictures, so Travelers only need to know where each location is to complete Paleontological Investigation.

There will be specific sites in The Chasm's underground section where there will be a yellow glow. If gamers go to it, they should see a "Photo" option. They cannot select it while under combat.

Here are the general locations:

South of the eastern Teleport Waypoint in the Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel. Northwest of the north Teleport Waypoint in the Main Mining Area. Northwest of the southern Teleport Waypoint in the Underground Waterway. Southwest of the southern Teleport Waypoint in the Underground Waterway. Southeast of the northwest Teleport Waypoint in The Glowing Narrows.

When players approach one of these locations and select "Photo," they will automatically have their camera aiming at the correct location. Simply capture the image and collect all five Photos of a Strange Rock. Once that happens, go back to Khedive to finish up.

Travelers should know that Paleontological Investigation is one of three quests that they can do for Khedive. This one only involves them taking pictures in specific locations, and it will award Genshin Impact players with 30 Primogems if they finish it.

First Strange Rock

It's south of the eastern Teleport Waypoint located in the Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel (Image via WoW Quests)

Travelers can collect these photos in any order. The first location is near the ground floor south of the eastern Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel. They should glide down here, where they will see a yellow glow on some wooden planks. There will be some Treasure Hoarders nearby, so deal with them first.

There are some stairs nearby, so go down them to handle the other Treasure Hoarders. Once done, go back up the stairs to the yellow glow and take a picture of this Strange Rock.

Genshin Impact users should be 1/5 done with Paleontological Investigation now.

Second Strange Rock

The second one is northwest of the Main Mining Area's Teleport Waypoint (Image via WoW Quests)

Teleport to the northern Teleport Waypoint in The Chasm Main Mining Area, and head northwest. Gamers should eventually glide past a bridge and make their way to another bridge in a cave. Go straight through that bridge to see yet another glow near a pinkish-purplish crystal.

Genshin Impact players should be 2/5 done with Paleontological Investigation now.

Third Strange Rock

This one is west of the Underground Waterway (Image via WoW Quests)

Travelers will find the next one west of the Underground Waterway. Use the southern Teleport Waypoint nearby and head northwest. Genshin Impact users will have to climb through several rocks up until they see an Anemo Elemental Monument. Use an Anemo character and ride the newly created wind upward. Afterward, climb this mountain.

There is a Luxurious Chest on the southern side of this room, and the photo needed is north. Take it, and Genshin Impact games should be 3/5 done with Paleontological Investigation.

Fourth Strange Rock

This one is southwest of the Underground Waterway (Image via taka gg)

Use the southern Teleport Waypoint near the Underground Waterway and head southwest this time. Travelers will glide through the waterway for a bit before seeing another yellow glow near some water.

Genshin Impact players should be 4/5 done with Paleontological Investigation now.

Fifth Strange Rock

Teleport to the Northwestern Teleport Waypoint in The Glowing Narrows and head southeast (Image via WoW Quests)

The final location is southeast of the northwestern Teleport Waypoint in The Glowing Narrows. Follow the path, and users should notice another yellow glow near another wall. Take this picture, and Genshin Impact gamers should be 4/5 done with Paleontological Investigation.

Go to Khedive to finish this quest and earn 30 Primogems.

