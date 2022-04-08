How to light up (unlock) the whole Chasm underground map in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players should know that The Chasm's underground section doesn't have a Statue of the Seven to unlock its entire map.

Lighting up the Overworld part is easy, as one just needs to go near Cinnabar Cliff and interact with the Statue of the Seven there.

While there might be nothing like this in the Underground Mines, one can choose to complete quests to light it up. However, it's not just any quest.

You must complete all of the quests in The Chasm Delvers quest series to unlock everything. Individual quests in that series will unlock and light up some parts of the world map.

What to do to unlock the entire Chasm underground map in Genshin Impact

A full map with names (Image via miHoYo)

Here is a quick rundown of how Travelers can light up The Chasm's underground map:

Access to the underground map: Start The Chasm Spelunkers

Start The Chasm Spelunkers Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel: Complete "Go to the exploration team's camp" in Chasm Spelunkers

Complete "Go to the exploration team's camp" in Chasm Spelunkers Main Mining Area: Complete "Go to the exploration team's camp" in Chasm Spelunkers

Complete "Go to the exploration team's camp" in Chasm Spelunkers The Serpent's Cave: Complete "Finish assembling the cannonball" in The Heavenly Stone's Debris

Complete "Finish assembling the cannonball" in The Heavenly Stone's Debris Stony Hall: Complete "Talk to Zhiqiong" in The Heavenly Stone's Debris

Complete "Talk to Zhiqiong" in The Heavenly Stone's Debris Underground Waterway: Complete "Finish assembling the cannonball" in The Heavenly Stone's Debris

Complete "Finish assembling the cannonball" in The Heavenly Stone's Debris Nameless Ruins: Complete "Read the logs" in Perils in the Dark

Complete "Read the logs" in Perils in the Dark The Glowing Narrows: Complete "Talk to Zhiqiong" in Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend?

The first part of the list involves an objective, while the second part includes the quest that Genshin Impact players need to do.

Completing the necessary quests in Genshin Impact

Players need to complete the following quests to unlock the whole Chasm underground map (in order):

Chasm Spelunkers First Miasmic Contact Meeting New People... and Foiling Some Bandits The Heavenly Stone's Debris Perils in the Dark Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend?

There is no shortcut for Travelers to unlock the full map quicker. One might as well get ready to grind through an entire quest series as soon as possible if they want to see the Underground Mines without darkness in Genshin Impact.

It's worth noting that one can access certain parts of the Underground Mines without lighting it up. However, it's highly advisable to unlock the entire map as soon as possible for one's convenience. Otherwise, it will be a hassle to explore this area.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

