How to go to designated location to investigate The Chasm in Genshin Impact

"Go to the designated location to investigate" is an objective in one of Genshin Impact 2.6's newest quests involving The Chasm. It is known as Chasm Spelunkers, and this particular objective has confused some users who tried to go there but found themselves unable to proceed.

A simple fix would be to:

Go to the "Quests" tab under the Paimon Menu in Genshin Impact. Select "Chasm Spelunkers". Select "Navigate" on the bottom right.

That's what some Genshin Impact gamers reported to work for them. Otherwise, the remainder of the quest should be pretty straightforward.

Genshin Impact guide in The Chasm: "Go to the designated location to investigate"

The video above shows that the player was nowhere near the suggested location for "Go to the designated location to investigate." However, they were still able to make it to the "Look for clues as to Uncle He's whereabouts" section of the quest.

If users follow the quest navigation like usual, they won't have an issue with this. For reference, the following image is where Genshin Impact gamers must go to proceed from "Go to the designated location to investigate."

This is the crane (Image via miHoYo)

Once the Traveler is near the crane north of The Chasm's Maw, simply interact with this location (it should say "Start") to proceed to the underground section. If players have been following the in-game quest navigation thus far, they should see "Investigate the Lumenspar near the camp" as their next objective for this quest.

Genshin Impact users should now be on the "Look for clues as to Uncle He's whereabouts" objective. It is where the previous YouTube video ended, thus signaling that they have finally finished the "Go to the designated location to investigate."

Summary

This is where gamers spawn and where they enter the underground section of The Chasm (Image via miHoYo)

In essence, Travelers must remember:

Turn on the quest navigation through the Paimon Menu for clarity.

The objective regarding heading to a specific location refers to the player moving to the north side of The Chasm's Maw to get to the underground section.

"First Miasmic Contact" and "Meeting New People... and Foiling Some Bandits" must be completed to finish this quest.

Players should know that the nearby Teleport Waypoint in the underground section of The Chasm can be accessed from the map screen. To do so, click on the bottom right section of the map, where there is a white four-pointed star.

Select the relevant map section (The Chasm: Underground Mines in this case) and pick a Teleport Waypoint.

