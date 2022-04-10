Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus (Day 2): Slumber Spirit's Bridge guide

The second stage of Genshin Impact's Theater Mechanicus event has been unlocked, and players can now enjoy freezing enemies using Hydro and Cryo towers. In addition, there is also a Physical tower called Crack Shot that deals massive damage when choosing certain Wondrous Sticks.

By reaching a score of 2500 on both difficulties in today's stage, players will get a total of 60 Primogems, 40000 Mora, 8 Hero's Wit, and 16 Talent Level-Up Materials. A hefty reward for a simple challenge. This article will lead gamers on which buffs to pick and how to complete the new stage in the Theater Mechanicus gameplay.

Theater Mechanicus Day 2 event guide in Genshin Impact

Similar to the first stage of Genshin Impact's Theater Mechanicus event, there will be two difficulties: Show of Force and Enter the Horde. The first one will be an easy one where players can AFK (away from the keyboard), while the second one needs some attention as the difficulty is more challenging.

Show of Force

The first difficulty is easy enough, and players can construct a Mechanici before going beside the Adeptus Bridge mechanism to watch over all enemies. But before that, choose the following Wondrous Sticks.

Wondrous Sticks for Show of Force (Image via Genshin Impact)

Then, enter the stage, and players will be given enough Veneficus Points to construct Mechanici until it reaches the maximum number. But first, remove all three Binding Towers before the bridge.

Remove Binding Mechanici from their position (Image via Genshin Impact)

Cross over the Adeptus Bridge and construct more Mechanici. In the first lane, add four Crack Shots, 2 Glacial Bloom, and 1 Rippling Reflection in similar positions as shown in the image below.

All Mechanici on the first lane (Image via Genshin Impact)

Construct one Crack Shot and two Rippling Reflections for the second lane right in front of the enemy portal. Once all the towers are in position, head to the mechanism that closes the Adeptus Bridge and starts the challenge. Players can stay for the whole stage as Crack Shots will take care of all enemies.

All Mechanici on the second lane (Image via Genshin Impact)

Enter the Horde

The second difficulty is much harder than the previous one as elite opponents will regenerate a huge amount of HP during Frozen. However, players can counter this effect with a Wondrous Stick that can reduce the debuff.

Wondrous Sticks for Enter the Horde (Image via Genshin Impact)

Upon entering the arena, dismantle all pre-installed towers behind the Adeptus Bridge. Then, construct three Crack Shots in the first three spots as shown in the image.

Three Crack Shots before the Adeptus Bridge (Image via Genshin Impact)

Next, head to the Mechanici in the slots after the Adeptus Bridge and dismantle all of them too. This is because Travelers need to replace the Cryo and Hydro towers in different locations.

Remove all Mechanici from the first lane (Image via Genshin Impact)

Add three Glacial Blooms and three Rippling Reflections, as shown in the image below. This formation allows the Mechanici to freeze enemies within the Hydro tower range constantly.

Glacial Blooms and Rippling Reflections positions (Image via HoYoverse)

Now, position the Binding towers, two of them must be near each other. The spot for these Mechanici is important as it will determine how long the elite opponents will be immobilized later.

All Mechanici on the first lane (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the mechanism that closes the Adeptus Bridge and starts the challenge. Gamers can stay and watch enemies being annihilated from the Freeze state. However, once Slimes and Abyss Mages start to spawn, pay attention to their location and close the Adeptus Bridge when any full health opponents are passing the bridge.

Slime on top of the Adeptus Bridge (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the Ruin Guard begins emerging from the portal, Travelers must go to their location and stay close to them. This will activate the Wondrous Stick that will suppress elite opponents' regeneration when Frozen. Repeat this until the last opponent of this stage.

Players don't have to worry about the remaining enemies on the field as the Binding and Freeze state will stop them from moving, and gamers will have the time to go to all elite opponents.

Stand near the elite enemy to stop them from regenerating HP (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the last two elite enemies, it is recommended to stand near the Ruin Hunter before the Thunderhelm Lawachurl. This is because the Ruin Hunter moves much faster than the Lawachurl, and players might miss them crossing the Adeptus Bridge.

Focus on the Ruin Hunter first (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a mixed response on which is easier, the first stage of Theater Mechanicus 'Wither the Wind Wends,' or the second one, 'Slumber Spirit's Bridge.' However, one thing is for sure, players can still complete both of them and gain the Primogem rewards from the event page in Genshin Impact.

