Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus Whither the Wind Wends guide: Best strategies

Theater Mechanicus recently came out as another part of the Hues of the Violet Garden event, stumping some Genshin Impact players. The event has existed in past versions of the game, so some Travelers should be familiar with the core concept of this game mode.

The first one for them to overcome here is Whither the Wind Wends.

There are two parts of Whither the Wind Wends, which include:

Show of Force

Enter the Horde

Genshin Impact players only need to score 1,500 to get 30 Primogems, two Hero's Wits, and four Talent Level-Up Materials per stage.

Scoring 2,500 will give them 20,000 Mora and other minor rewards.

Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus guide: Whither the Wind Wends

Talk to Komakata to start it (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers have to start with the Show of Force stage before they can proceed to the Enter the Horde stage. It's vital to score at least 1,500 points here, although it shouldn't be too hard if a player has a basic strategy.

First, they should think of a team comp that will help them out here. Ideally, a permafreeze team will be chosen, but any team with good CC will make this challenge a breeze.

Remember, you cannot deal damage. You can pick the team comp after you select the Wondrous Sticks.

Wondrous Sticks

An example of some Wondrous Sticks chosen for this challenge (Image via miHoYo)

Players must pick up some Fortune and Mystic Sticks. Some Wondrous Sticks will work more with the player's team than others, but obtaining at least 1,500 is easy in the first half of Whither the Wind Wends in Theater Mechanicus.

Hence, it's not something to obsess over. Just keep in mind that you only have 120 points to spend, so you can't select everything. You can also check out the Armory at the bottom to see the map layout, rules, and enemy lineups.

Show of Force

Interact with these cubes to close the nearby Adeptus Bridge (Image via miHoYo)

You have ten minutes to set everything up. Thankfully, Genshin Impact players can press a button to skip that long wait (for example, it's 'P' on PC).

It's good to use the nearby cubes on the top floor to close the Adeptus Bridge when stronger enemies approach, as it will make them plummet to an early demise.

Try not to dismantle too many existing Mechanici, as you don't get much in return for doing so. Instead, focus on placing new ones nearby.

A few Ruin Guards made it due to sloppy play, but it's still possible to score over 2,500 easily (Image via miHoYo)

Here are some must-have tips:

Get the Mystic Stick: Falling card

card Get the Mystic Stick: Continuation card

card Use the Adeptus Bridges to get rid of the Ruin Golems and other large enemies

Place the bulk of the constructs at the lower level

A Banishment Mechanici should be placed at the closest square near the southwestern portal

Always keep an eye out for where enemies are

Stay near the top and be prepared to close the Adeptus Bridge when an enemy approaches it

Don't rely on units that focus on damage; instead, bring some characters with useful Elemental Skills that focus on CC

Enter the Horde

Some Wondrous Sticks chosen for Enter the Horde in Theater Mechanicus (Image via miHoYo)

Enter the Horde is the next stage in Theater Mechanicus. If Genshin Impact players get at least 1,500 in Show of Force, then they can attempt this stage.

Like with the previous stage in Whither the Wind Wends, you cannot deal damage to the enemies. However, you can interact with them through CC and apply Elements on them.

Another example of how following this strategy can easily get a player over 2,500 points (Image via miHoYo)

The same tips from before apply here as well. The only difference is that Genshin Impact players will get more Wondrous Sticks to use and will be fighting different enemies.

A player claiming the Whither the Wind Wends rewards for the Theater Mechanicus event in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

With these quests, players will complete the Whither the Wind Wends section in Theater Mechanicus. Claim the rewards under:

Events -> Event Details -> Theater Mechanicus -> Whither the Wind Wends

The upcoming days will have several different enemy lineups, which may affect one's strategies.

Edited by Saman

