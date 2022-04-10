Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus (Day-1): Whither the wind wends guide

A new gameplay was unlocked in the new Genshin Impact event, 'Hues of the Violet Garden.' One of many fan-favorite events, Theater Mechanicus is finally back with a new twist.

Some of the new additions to this rerun event are that each stage will have its own Stage Features, and players will need to equip Wondrous Sticks before entering each stage rather than in the middle of the challenge. In addition, each stage already has a pre-built Mechanici, which players can choose whether to modify or dismantle.

On the first day, only Wither the Wind Wends stage is unlocked. This article will show players how to clear the first stage and gain full rewards.

Theater Mechanicus day 1 guide in Genshin Impact

Wither the Wind Wends is the first stage in Theater Mechanicus of Genshin Impact version 2.6, and it has two different challenges. The first challenge is Show of Force, while the second one is Enter the Horder.

Show of Force

The first stage of Wither the Wind Wends is very easy, and players can do it even without using any character's Elemental Skill.

Wondrous Stick for Show of Force (Image via Genshin Impact)

Before entering the stage, choose the following Wondrous Sticks below:

Fortune Stick: Pyro Orb Fortune Stick: Embers Fortune Stick: Heavenly Tumult Fortune Stick: Bombadier Fortune Stick: Thunder-charred

Construct Mechanici on the upper platform (Image via Genshin Impact)

Upon entering the stage, focus on the upper platform and construct the following Mechanici:

2 Furious Discharge Banishment

The important part of Electro Mechanici is to trigger Overload and deal severe damage to enemies. On the other hand, Banishment is an additional construct so that enemies can be knocked away for a few seconds.

Move to the lower platform and construct Mechanici (Image via Genshin Impact)

Then, move to the lower platform and construct the Mechanici below:

Dust Devil 2 Inferno 2 Furious Discharge

Once all Mechanici has been constructed, players can go to the upper platform again and start the challenge. They can stay put in one place and let all the Mechanici do all the work. Of course, using any character's Elemental Skill to throw enemies off the cliff is also a great opportunity.

Enter the Horde

The second stage is much harder than before because players need to constantly use the Adeptus Bridge to drop enemies down the cliff.

Wondrous Sticks for Enter the Horde (Image via Genshin Impact)

Dust Devil, the Anemo Mechanici, plays an important role at this stage, so players are recommended to choose all the Wondrous Sticks that increase the effectiveness of the said mechanism and more:

Fortune Stick: Pyro Orb Fortune Stick: Spring Gust Fortune Stick: Vacuum Fortune Stick: Wind in the Bamboo Fortune Stick: Heavenly Tumult Mystic Stick: Falling Mystic Stick: Continuation Mystic Stick: Reinforcement

Dismantle all the Mechanici on the upper platform (Image via Genshin Impact)

Enter the stage, and the first thing Travelers need to do is dismantle all the Mechanici on the upper floor. There are only three of them:

Banishment 2 Inferno

For this platform, players will need to use the Adeptus Bridge mechanism to drop all their opponents instead of depending on the Mechanici.

Move to the lower platform and construct Mechanici (Image via Genshin Impact)

Now, head to the lower platform and place one Dust Devil, two Inferno, and two Furious Discharge, just like the image above. Once all Mechanici has been constructed, go to the first Adeptus Bridge and start the challenge.

Close the Adeptus Bridge once the Slime is on top of it (Image via Genshin Impact)

Five waves of Slimes will cross the bridge. When the Slime reaches the bridge, players need to close the Adeptus Bridge so the enemy will fall into the void. Note that since the bridge has a cooldown, Travelers need to go back and forth to the second Adeptus Bridge and use the same tricks.

Construct more Mechanici on the lower platform (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once all five waves of Slimes have fallen to the void, players should have enough Veneficus Points to build more Mechanici. Go to the lower platform and create another two Inferno and two Furious Discharge.

Use the Adeptus Bridge again (Image via Genshin Impact)

When constructing on the lower floor, stay vigilant and watch the portal to see when a Ruin Guard has arrived. Once they appear on the portal, immediately move to the upper platform and standby at the first Adeptus Bridge. Players can continue dropping enemies using the bridge until the Mechanici has wiped out all enemies.

It is worth noting that Travelers do not need the maximum points to get all the rewards. They only need 2500 points out of 3000, meaning a few enemies can pass through the defense, and players will still gain enough points for all prizes from the Hues of the Violet Garden event.

