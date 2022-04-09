Genshin Impact Irodori Poetry Part 3 guide: Mondstadt regional specialties and poem choice

Genshin Impact's Irodori Poetry Part 3 is an easy quest that just involves the player taking four photos of Mondstadt regional specialties. It's vital to note that any four photos of Mondstadt's eight regional specialties will count.

The only thing that matters is that the item is clearly visible, and the player sees a green "Appropriate target found" message.

All that matters then is that the player takes a picture of any one of those eight items, which include:

Calla Lily

Cecilia

Dandelion Seed

Philanemo Mushroom

Small Lamp Grass

Valberry

Windwheel Aster

That's the only "hard" part of Irodori Poetry Part-3 in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact quest guide: Irodori Poetry Part 3 (Mondstadt regional specialties)

Dandelion Seeds are easy to find (Image via miHoYo)

Starting the quest is simple. All a player has to do is wait until 8:00 to 12:00 and talk to Ootomo to start it. After some dialogue, the player will be instructed to take four photos of some Mondstadt regional specialties. Like with the previous two quests, Travelers have the freedom to take any four photos however they please.

The above image is a good example, as it includes several Dandelion Seeds. One can easily access them in Genshin Impact by going to Mondstadt City's outer walls (particularly on the eastern and southern sides). They come in clusters, so they're hard to miss.

Prepare 4 photos of Mondstadt regional specialties related to the theme

Philanemo Mushrooms are also easy to find (Image via miHoYo)

While the player is near Mondstadt's main city, they might as well head inside. Several homes on the southern side of the town have Philanemo Mushrooms growing on them. Simply take a picture of one of them to be halfway done with Irodori Poetry Part 3.

Windwheel Asters also count (Image via miHoYo)

Another good and easy one to find is a Windwheel Aster. These Mondstadt regional specialties can be seen near the Statue of the Seven in Windrise and also come in groups. Hence, it's easy to notice them and take their picture.

They're only a few feet away from the Statue of the Seven, so Genshin Impact players who care about efficiency are strongly recommended to go here for Irodori Poetry Part 3.

Small Lamp Grass grow all over this region (Image via miHoYo)

Slightly east of the Teleport Waypoint in Wolvendom are several Small Lamp Grass spawns. Taking a photo of any one of those will qualify for this Genshin Impact quest. If one was following this article as an example, they should now be done with photographing Mondstadt regional specialties.

However, Irodori Poetry Part 3 won't automatically be done just because the player took all of the necessary photos. It's not time for the Traveler to head back to Ootomo and pick a stanza based on what they photographed.

Genshin Impact players should now be a step closer to finishing the Hues of the Violet Garden event. There is still plenty of other content for them to enjoy, especially when it comes to collecting more Primogems.

