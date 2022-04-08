Inazuman regional animals in Genshin Impact: Irodori festival event guide

Genshin Impact players need to take four pictures of Inazuman regional animals for Irodori Poetry: Part II.

The first part of Irodori Poetry had Travelers taking pictures of regional specialties, so this part of the event should be familiar to them.

Essentially, players must:

Take out the camera (not the Kamera gadget). Aim it at an animal, so it says "Appropriate target found" near the top while a small blue ring surrounds the animal. Take the picture (you don't have to save it). Repeat the process for the other three photos.

This part of the Irodori festival event quest can be done quickly if one knows where to look.

Genshin Impact guide for the Irodori festival event: Inazuman regional animals

Inazuma has plenty of wildlife for Genshin Impact players to take photos of (Image via miHoYo)

Examples of Inazuman regional animals include:

Bake-danuki

Crows

General Crab

Kitsune

Pale Red Crab

Pith Lizard

Raimei Angelfish

Red-Finned Unagi

Sunset Loach

Violet Ibis

It doesn't have to be an animal exclusive to Inazuma, either. For instance, the cats near the Asase Shrine qualify as an Inazuman regional animal for this event quest.

Keep in mind that the above list only includes some Inazuman regional animals; any fish or wildlife one can catch with the Omni-Ubiquity Net will count.

Taking four photos of Inazuman regional animals in Genshin Impact

This cat near Asase Shrine counts (Image via miHoYo)

It doesn't matter which Inazuman regional animal you go after. All that matters is that the animal is currently in Inazuma.

Like with the previous event quest, one just has to aim their camera at these majestic creatures and take a picture. The actual quality of the images is irrelevant.

Animals that one can fish, like Raimei Angelfish, also count (Image via miHoYo)

One has the freedom to take a picture of any animal in Inazuma in this Genshin Impact quest. For example, the Raimei Angelfish east of Tatarasuna would count as the second photo that players need for Irodori Poetry: Part II.

However, you don't need to take a picture of the gray cat or the Raimei Angelfish. These two images only serve as examples of Inazuman regional animals in Genshin Impact.

Do keep in mind that some animals will run away if you get too close. Remember, the quality of the images doesn't matter for Irodori Poetry: Part II. If you see "Appropriate target found," that's good enough.

Violet Ibis also counts (Image via miHoYo)

Repeat the process of taking a photo two more times. For instance, there are two Violet Ibises in the northwesternmost section of Seirai Island.

The Kitsune south of Byakkko Plain also counts (Image via miHoYo)

Take one more picture to be done with the Irodori Poetry: Part II's objective that involves photos. A safe and popular choice is the Kitsune, south of Byakko Plain, as there is a Teleport Waypoint nearby (north of the Inazuma Fishing Association).

Return to Lenne to finish this Genshin Impact quest. The game will make it pretty clear when you should head back to him.

