How to find Windwheel Aster in Genshin Impact: Top 10 farming locations revealed

Windwheel Aster is a common flower in Genshin Impact, but farming a reasonable amount can be a task for players.

Being a local specialty of Mondstadt, Windwheel Aster is only found in this nation. A beautiful flower, it resembles a windwheel and is red in color.

Windwheel Aster is one of the ascension materials of Bennett, Sucrose, and the main character, commonly known as Traveler. Other than character ascension, the Windwheel Aster can also be used to craft 'Wind Catcher.'

A wind catcher is a gadget that can be used to create wind currents.

Top 10 Windwheel Aster locations in Genshin Impact

Location 1: Dawn Winery Statue of the Seven

There are over 9 Windwheel Asters all around the Statue of the Seven. None of them are spread out and can be collected quickly.

Windwheel Asters at the Statue of the Seven near Dawn Winery (image via Genshin Impact)

Also read: Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact: All you need to know

Location 2: Windrise Statue of the Seven

Players can easily find 14 Windwheel Asters near the Statue of the Seven at Windrise.

Windwheel Asters near Statue of the Seven at Windrise (image via Genshin Impact)

Location 3: Falcon Coast

By veering a bit east of the Statue of the Seven at Windrise, players can get 4 Windwheel Asters near the Falcon Coast.

Windwheel Asters at Falcon Coast (image via Genshin Impact)

Also read: How to find the Dragonspine tablets in Genshin Impact

Location 4: East of Stormterror's Lair

In addition to the teleport waypoint, towards the east of Stormterror's Lair, 5 Windwheel Asters can be found near one of the wind currents.

Location 5 & 6: North of Stormterror's Lair

For this location, players need to teleport to the Northern teleport waypoint in Stormterror's Lair and move towards the east.

There will be three such locations with a total of 10 Windwheel Asters.

Windwheel Asters at Stormterror's Lair (image via Genshin Impact)

Location 7: West of Stormterror's Lair

Players can find up to 18 Windwheel Asters in the entire western area of Stormterror's Lair. All of them are spread evenly across the region.

Windwheel Asters in Stormterror's lair (image via Genshin Impact Interactive World Map)

Also read: Realm bounty and trust Rank bonuses in Genshin Impact: All you need to know

Location 8: Entrance of Stormterror's Lair

Three more Windwheel Asters can be found below the entrance to Stormterror's Lair. To get there, players can teleport to the central teleport waypoint and move towards the south.

Location 9: Flora in Mondstadt City

Just at the entrance to Mondstadt City, players can find an NPC named Flora. Flora sells various types of flowers, one of which is Windwheel Aster.

Players can buy a maximum of 5 Windwheel Asters from her for 1000 Mora each.

Flora (image via Genshin Impact)

Also read: Meet Corina Boettger, the voice actor of Paimon in Genshin Impact

Location 10: Chunshui in Liyue Harbor

Another NPC named Chunshui can be found at the Northern Wharf of Liyue Harbor. After having a conversation with her, the players will get 5 Windwheel Asters.

Chunshui (image via Genshin Impact)

There are 70 Windwheel Asters that grow in Mondstadt, and they respawn every two days after being picked up. NPCs such as Flora take three days to refill their stock so players can buy again from them after that period.

In contrast, players should keep in mind that one-time quests such as Chinshui in Liyue Harbor will only reward them once.

Also read: How to get Mondstadt and Liyue exclusive wind gliders in Genshin Impact

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul