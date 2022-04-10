5 best Genshin Impact characters to use in Theater Mechanicus for extra utility

Theater Mechanicus is a new gameplay in the Hues of the Violet Garden event in Genshin Impact. It is a rerun of gameplay where players must rely on Mechanicus, a tower that will attack enemies, to win the challenge.

Wondrous Stick is also a buff that can be chosen to strengthen a certain Mechanici depending on what players choose. Although Theater Mechanicus is centered around the Mechanici, players can still use their character's Elemental Skill to inflict elements or knockback opponents into the void. Here are some of the best characters for the Theater Mechanicus event.

Genshin Impact: Five best characters for the Theater Mechanicus event

1) Geo Traveler

Geo Traveler summons three Geo constructs (Image via Genshin Impact)

Geo Traveler has always been the best support in Theater Mechanism, and this time is no exception. Players can create up to 3 gigantic Geo construct that will block even a Ruin Grader's path.

With the obstruction, the Mechanici around the platform has more opportunity to strike the enemies. Gamers can also put the Geo construct above the Adeptus Bridge and close it when enemies are stuck between the construct.

2) Sucrose

Sucrose gathering enemies using her Elemental Skill (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sucrose, especially in Constellation 1, can create a small AoE Anemo gathering skills that pull enemies twice in a row. In addition, her Charged Attack can knock enemies back and possibly into the void if the area is full of cliffs.

Although her skills can only gather and knock light enemies, it is still beneficial for the Theater Mechanicus gameplay, especially since most enemies are small and in waves.

3) Jean

Jean throwing enemies in the air using Elemental Skill (Image via Genshin Impact)

Jean is another Anemo character specializing in picking up and stopping foes from moving forward before flinging them off ledges into the bottomless abyss.

Although she can't gather enemies like Sucrose, Jean makes it up with her short cooldown Elemental Skill that can throw enemies away from the portal.

4) Yae Miko

Yae Miko leaves behind three Sesshou Sakura (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is the first time Yae Miko has experienced the Theater Mechanicus event, and her skill proves to be quite worthy at certain stages. In the first stage, Whither the Wind Wends, the Elemental Mechanici provided are Electro, Pyro, and Anemo. There is also the Wondrous Stick that will increase the damage from Overload and Electro-Charged.

Yae Miko's Elemental Skill allows her to create a maximum of three Sesshou Sakura behind her, periodically striking a nearby enemy with Electro damage. This trick helps in helping the Inferno tower to trigger Overload and decrease the enemies' health.

5) Fischl

Fischl striking Ruin Guard's weak spot (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fischl is a 4-star Electro that can also periodically inflict enemies with Electro using her Elemental Skill. The difference with Yae Miko is that Fischl is a bow-user and beneficial for the first stage of Theater Mechanicus as there are many Ruin Guards and Ruin Graders.

Fischl can use her Charged Attack to attack the enemies' weak spots to render them immobilized for a few seconds. This gave the Mechanici more windows to attack them.

Using the characters' Elemental Skills in any stage of Theater Mechanicus in Genshin Impact drastically improves their chances of winning. Players with the above listed characters can deploy them in a team and brute force the event to gain all the promised rewards from the event page.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar