Mondstadt regional specialties locations in Genshin Impact: Irodori festival guide

Irodori Poetry is the first festival event quest where players will participate in Genshin Impact. During the event quest, each day, one will have to collect pictures of different wildlife and local specialties to bring inspiration to create a new poem. In Part III of Irodori Poetry, players are asked to take four different pictures of Mondstadt's regional specialties.

They will have to travel back to Mondstadt to complete Part III of the event. Remember, it is not necessary to save these photos, and they have to make sure that the camera pops up with the following message “ Appropriate Target Found” before taking a photo.

Players can take photos of any four out of these eight Mondstadt regional specialties -

Calla Lily

Cecilia

Dandelion Seed

Philanemo Mushroom

Small Lamp Grass

Valberry

Windwheel Aster

Here, players will be guided to different locations to find all the regional specialties of Mondstadt to complete the Irodori Poetry event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Location of all Mondstadt regional specialties to complete Irodori event

百合💚ウェンティ🍃 @zhongvenluc Mondstadt's regional specialties (produk khas mondstadt)



Dandelion, philanemo mushroom, valberry. and calla lily (you can also capture wolfhook or lamp grass) Mondstadt's regional specialties (produk khas mondstadt)Dandelion, philanemo mushroom, valberry. and calla lily (you can also capture wolfhook or lamp grass) https://t.co/UsDfXu0Cee

As already mentioned, there are eight total regional specialties in Mondstadt and players can choose any four as they see fit. They can use the help of the Interactive map to easily find their desired specialty to complete Irodori event.

1) Calla Lily

These flowers tend to grow around water bodies spread throughout Mondstadt. Since there are only limited locations in Mondstadt that have water bodies, players will have an easy time finding them even without an interactive map or guide. Lots of Calla Lilies can be found near the Teleport Waypoint south of Springvale.

2) Cecilia

These flowers need strong winds to grow and can be found in high locations in Genshin Impact. Players can find Cecilia in abundance on the Starsnatch Cliff.

3) Dandelion Seed

Dandelion Seeds can be found spread through Mondstadt. The closest location for players to find these is the front gate of Mondstadt city. They can also find them in the northern area of Bishui Plains and other such locations.

4) Philanemo Mushroom

Philanemo mushrooms tend to grow on buildings, especially on walls and roofs. These can also be found rarely on tree trunks. Players can find them growing on buildings inside the City of Mondstadt, Springvale, and Dawn Winery in Genshin Impact.

5) Small Lamp Grass

Small Lamp Grass tends to grow in places that have become ruins or deep in forest areas. Notable amounts of these flowers can be found in Whispering Woods.

There are other locations as well where these can be found. Players can change the time to night time to have an easy time locating Small Lamp Grass.

6) Valberry

Valberry tends to grow in groups on a single stem. Players can find them exclusively in Stormbearer Mountains and Stormbearer point in Genshin Impact.

7) Windwheel Aster

These flowers grow in areas that have a gentle breeze. Players can usually find Windwheel Asters near the Statue of Seven in Mondstadt. The best locations to find these are Windrise and Stormterror’s Lair.

