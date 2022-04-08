Genshin Impact Irodori poetry event guide (Part 1 & 2)

The Irodori festival has arrived with Genshin Impact version 2.6. Accordingly, travelers must complete several quests and commissions to make the event a success and earn Primogems as rewards.

By completing the first event quest called The Strange Tale of Suikou's Tipsy Tincture, players will unlock a special World Quest called The Moon and Stars Inscribe. They are expected to inspire an NPC called Lenne, who wants to write poems.

Here's a quick guide for players to inspiring Lenne and completing all the available The Moon and Stars Inscribe quests.

Genshin Impact Irodori Poetry event guide (Day 1)

For the first part of the Irodori Poetry event, players must take pictures of four local specialties of Inazuma that cater to the 'nostalgia' theme. There are many local specialties in the region, and we recommend Sakura Bloom, Dendrobium, Crystal Marrow, and Sea Ganoderma.

There are several locations where players can find these items, and they can use the images below for reference:

Location of Sakura Bloom in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Locations of Dendrobium in Inazuma (Image via Interactive Map)

Locations of Crystal Marrow in Inazuma (Image via Interactive Map)

Locations of Sea Ganoderma in Inazuma (Image via Interactive Map)

Here are some important tips for players before they start clicking pictures:

Use the in-game camera feature to take the pictures.

Do not use an Electro character before taking a picture of Sakura Bloom. The pink mist will inspire Lenne.

Genshin Impact Irodori Poetry event guide (Day 2)

Travelers can unlock the second quest after completing the What the Blue Flowers Left Behind event quest. On the second day, the theme is 'friendship,' for which players must click pictures of four animals that are specifically found in Inazuma.

The recommended creatures are Kitsune, Red-Finned Unagi, Adorned Unagi, and Electro Crystalfly.

The images below contain prominent locations where players can easily find these creatures:

Players can find Kitsune fox in the marked area near Konda Village (Image via HoYoverse)

Locations of Electro Crystalfly in Inazuma (Image via Interactive Map)

Locations for Red-Horned Unagi and Adorned Unagi in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

By taking eight pictures of the local specialties and creatures mentioned above, players will be able to easily complete the first two poetry challenges. It is worth noting that the NPCs also ask Travelers to choose a line/stanza for the poem, and every available option is correct.

More such poetry challenges with unique themes will arrive in the upcoming days, and they will grant exciting rewards.

