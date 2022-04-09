Mondstadt regional specialties in Genshin Impact: Irodori festival poetry guide

Irodori Poetry: Part III focuses on Genshin Impact players needing to take a picture of four separate Mondstadt regional specialties. The event might take place in Inazuma, but you need to go to Mondstadt in order to complete this quest. There are eight Mondstadt local specialties that qualify for this event:

Calla Lily

Cecilia

Dandelion Seed

Philanemo Mushroom

Small Lamp Grass

Valberry

Windwheel Aster

The quest follows a similar format to the previous two days, so the idea of taking a picture of these items should be easy to follow. Remember, the quality of the photo doesn't matter.

Where to find Mondstadt regional specialties in Genshin Impact for the Irodori festival event

Windwheel Asters also count for Irodori Poetry: Part III (Image via miHoYo)

To take a photo in this game, do the following:

Open the Paimon Menu. Select the "Take Photo" option (it's the camera icon on the left side). Aim the camera at any of the Mondstadt regional specialties (you will see "Appropriate target found" and a small circle surrounding that object. Take a picture.

It's not mandatory to save the picture; seemingly taking a photograph and leaving instantly will count toward Irodori Poetry: Part III. The game will tell players how many more photos they need to take for this quest once they have their camera out.

Note: The Kamera gadget does not count.

Mondstadt regional specialties

Unsurprisingly, all of these items are located near Mondstadt. Keep in mind that it doesn't matter which four that you take a photo of, but it does have to be four different regional specialties.

This article will include several interactive maps featuring these items, so players can go to any one of them as they see fit.

As these are interactive maps, the reader can choose to zoom in and out whenever necessary. Similarly, you can pan it out, which is useful while zooming into these interactive maps.

Dandelion Seeds require an Anemo character to acquire them, but players don't have to worry about that when taking a picture of it.

If Genshin Impact players chose the first four items in this article, the Philanemo Mushroom would be the last one they need to complete this quest.

To avoid sounding redundant, these three interactive maps are clumped together for the reader's convenience.

Once you take a picture of at least four of these Mondstadt regional specialties, it's time to return to Ootomo to finish Irodori Poetry: Part III in Genshin Impact. Given the sheer simplicity of the task at hand, the whole quest shouldn't take Genshin Impact players more than a few minutes.

